CRIME
Published

Missing Harmony Montgomery: Deadbeat dad's mother-in-law sought restraining order over summer

Anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery is asked to call the 24/7 tip line at 603-203-6060

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Adam Montgomery, the father of missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, allegedly crept up to his mother-in-law’s window with a knife as his now-estranged wife was sheltering in her home with their children over the summer, court records show.

Montgomery is married to the complainant's daughter, Kayla Montgomery, although they separated months ago. Fox News has chosen not to publish her name because there was a threat of domestic violence.

Kayla and Adam Montgomery share three kids, two boys and a girl between ages 1 and 4, who are now safe and accounted for, according to the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire.

Kayla Montgomery went to her mother’s house with the children on March 21, 2021, "due to domestic violence on her from her husband, Adam Montgomery," according to the request for a restraining order.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: TIMELINE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE 7-YEAR-OLD'S DISAPPEARANCE

Adam Montgomery stood for a booking photo at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on Jan. 5, 2022. His 7-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, was reported missing a week earlier but hasn't been accounted for since 2019.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital allege that on July 2, 2021, Montgomery showed up outside the mother-in-law's home, crept around her yard and tapped on her window at around 7:45 p.m. The filings contain allegations from the mother-in-law but not an affidavit from police, and Montgomery was not convicted of a crime.

The family called police, who spoke with Adam and Kayla Montgomery as well as the mother-in-law and her boyfriend at the scene. The officers said that she would need to file for the order of protection to keep Montgomery away from her home.

On July 5, the boyfriend found a steak knife in the yard where Montgomery had been standing, according to court documents. Montgomery's mother-in-law filed for the restraining order the next morning.

    Missing Harmony Montgomery and her little brother Jamison at a foster home more than two years ago.  (Courtesy: Johnathon Miller)

    Harmony, now 7, was reported missing last week after last being seen 2 years ago. (Manchester Police Department)

    Harmony is about 4 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Because of visual impairments, she should be wearing glasses. She’s blind in her right eye. (Manchester Police Department)

    Anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery is asked to call the 24/7 tip line at 603-203-6060 (Manchester Police Department)

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: DAD ACCUSED OF GIVING PARTIALLY BLIND DAUGHTER BLACK EYE IN 2019, OTHER ABUSE

It was "dismissed for lack of service" on Sept. 9, 2021.

By then, Montgomery had purportedly checked into a sober house and from there took off with another woman, according to court documents. Police found him asleep with her in a car when they arrested him on New Year’s Eve in connection with Harmony’s disappearance.

He is accused of giving Harmony a black eye at some point between July 1 and 22 of 2019, among other charges.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: ADOPTIVE PARENTS' PUSH TO REUNITE SEPARATED SIBLINGS TRIGGERED SUSPICIONS

Kayla Montgomery is facing welfare fraud charges for allegedly collecting food stamps on Harmony’s behalf for almost two years after she last saw the child.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday and charged with welfare fraud. Hers is the latest arrest as authorities continue their desperate search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who last seen in Oct. 2019 and first reported missing last week. (Manchester Police Department)

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday and charged with welfare fraud. Hers is the latest arrest as authorities continue their desperate search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who last seen in Oct. 2019 and first reported missing last week. (Manchester Police Department)

The mother-in-law did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY'S FATHER ARRESTED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Harmony’s noncustodial biological mother reported her missing in late November, according to a police affidavit, after she spent almost two years trying to contact Montgomery without success. When investigators began looking for her, they discovered no one they interviewed had "physically seen her" since just after Thanksgiving in 2019.

Missing Harmony Montgomery's father arrested in New Hampshire Video

The search for Harmony is ongoing, and Manchester police announced Thursday that the reward money for information that leads to her whereabouts has reached $60,000 and climbing.

Harmony is about four feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and should be wearing glasses. She’s also blind in her right eye. 

Manchester police urge anyone with information to call the dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @mikerreports. If you've got a tip, you can email him at Michael.Ruiz@Fox.com.

