Missing Harmony Montgomery's father arrested in New Hampshire

New Hampshire authorities have arrested the father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery in connection with a 2019 assault against the child.

"Adam Montgomery, age 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on January 4, 2022, in Manchester," authorities announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

The arrest stems from a warrant for one charge of felony second-degree assault, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony Montgomery, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

His arraignment is scheduled Wednesday.

Harmony was reported missing last week after a years-long effort of the adoptive parents of her biological brother to try and reunite the siblings.

Once police learned of her disappearance, they said investigators discovered she hasn’t been accounted for since October 2019.

The search for her remains ongoing.

Harmony is about four feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and should be wearing glasses. She’s also blind in her right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

