Missing Harmony Montgomery: Stepmom arrested, charged with welfare fraud

New Hampshire authorities have arrested Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, after she allegedly collected more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits for the girl since she was last seen in 2019.

Montgomery, 31, was arrested in Manchester on a warrant for a single charge of welfare fraud, Manchester police announced Wednesday morning.

The charge alleges that she continued to collect food stamp benefits for Harmony between December 2019 and June 2021 by failing to remove the child from her family’s account with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Division of Family Assistance.

The allegation states that during this period Harmony was not living with Montgomery or her husband and Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, who was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2019 assault against the partially blind child.

Montgomery, who shares three children with Adam Montgomery, is not the biological mother of Harmony.

Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s noncustodial biological mother, told Manchester police on Nov. 18, 2021, that she believed her daughter was missing and that she couldn’t get in touch with her father.

Sorey lost custody of Harmony in 2018, according to the documents, and she told investigators that both she and Adam Montgomery had prior substance abuse issues.

Manchester police launched a search for Harmony last week after first learning that she has not been seen since Oct. 2019. Harmony is about four feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and should be wearing glasses. She’s also blind in her right eye.

Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Thursday in the Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Police are asking anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts to call a dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

