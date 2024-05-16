Expand / Collapse search
National Parks

Canyonlands National Park in Utah searching for 2 thieves accused of 'archeological theft'

The theft occurred on March 23 at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking the public's help in tracking down a couple who allegedly stole artifacts from Canyonland National Park in Utah.

In a press release, the agency said that on March 23, the couple entered the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park and went into a closed area of the camp to remove artifacts from a cabinet.

The NPS said that the couple "handled historic harnesses in a manner that had the potential to damage them."

COLORADO HIKER, 23, VANISHES IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK

Two alleged thieves

Law enforcement park rangers at Canyonlands National Park in Utah are seeking information from the public to help identify suspects involved in an "archeological theft" incident at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp. (National Park Service)

The NPS said that the parks are "some of the most special, treasured and protected" areas.

BODY FOUND IN GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK OF MAN TRAVELING DOWN COLORADO RIVER WITH DOG 

"National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected areas of our country. To protect their natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice Leave No Trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands," the NPS wrote in Wednesday's announcement.

The two alleged thieves inside a cave

The individuals allegedly entered a signed-as-closed area and removed artifacts from a cabinet. (National Park Service)

Park officials are asking for tips from anyone who was in the area, as well as anyone who can help identify the suspects.

Tips can be made by calling 888-653-0009, or emailing here.

