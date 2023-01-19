Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Missing Atlanta man identified as body found burning in woods

Nicholas Williams, 32, was reported missing in December before his body was found

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A body found burning in the woods last month was identified as a missing Atlanta man, Georgia authorities said this week. 

The Fulton County Medical Examiner said Nicholas Williams, 32, whose body was found on Dec. 13, died from a gunshot wound, FOX Atlanta reported. 

Williams had been missing since Dec. 12. His mother said his car was last seen near an LA Fitness but he was not in the area. 

The body of Nicholas Williams, 32, was found Dec. 13 burning in the woods. 

His family filed a missing persons report in Cobb County, where they live, and began working with the Atlanta Police Department. 

Investigators believe Williams was shot and killed and his body was later burned. His death is being investigated as a homicide

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department. 

