Missing American college student's hometown sheriff names person of interest five days into search

The hometown sheriff's department of a missing American college student has named a person of interest in Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance in the Dominican Republic.

Loudoun County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Julia told Fox News Digital that 24-year-old Joshua Riibe is a "person of interest" in the college student's disappearance during the University of Pittsburgh student's spring break.

Julia said that Riibe "has been interviewed at length," but noted its' "still a missing person case, not a criminal case." Riibe has not been accused of any crime in the case.

"Sheriff [Michael] Chapman wants to make sure the investigation is comprehensive and includes all possible assets and techniques," he said. "We are working closely with the FBI on all of this, and they are working with the Dominican National Police."

Police said Konanki, who is a resident of Loudon County, Virginia, traveled with five other people from the University of Pittsburgh to the Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana during the school's spring break, which began March 2 and ended Sunday.

She was last seen on surveillance camera with five other people entering the beach at the five-star resort after 4:15 a.m. Thursday, the Dominican National Police previously said in a statement.

Footage obtained by Noticias SIN showed Konanki seemingly clinging to a man as the group made their way towards the beach.

It was the last time authorities tracked Konanki before the Virginia resident disappeared.

Konanki's disappearance has sparked widespread speculation about the events leading up to it, prompting law enforcement in both the Dominican Republic and the U.S. to investigate.

Authorities have not named any suspects amid the ongoing investigation. On Tuesday, the Dominican National Police said it is "re-interviewing targeted individuals who were in the victim’s proximity at the time of her disappearance."

"This includes hotel employees where Konanki and her companions were staying, with the goal of gathering information to corroborate her movements, interactions, and any relevant details for the investigation," they said.

When asked about a Monday report that Konanki may have drowned, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that authorities "have heard this and have seen no evidence presented at this time."

A joint investigation into Konanki's disappearance is being conducted by the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican National Police and the Dominican Prosecutors Office. The FBI is also assisting.

The FBI declined to provide additional details on the investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Joshua Riibe.