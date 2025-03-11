Missing American college student seen on resort surveillance in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic – A 20-year-old college student was last captured on surveillance footage gallivanting with friends during their spring break trip at a resort in the Dominican Republic before she mysteriously vanished.

Sudiksha Konanki, a junior pre-med student at the University of Pittsburgh, was last seen on surveillance camera with five other people entering the beach at the Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana after 4:15 a.m. Thursday, the Dominican National Police said in a statement.

Surveillance video, obtained by Noticias SIN, captured the group striding towards the beach at the five-star resort.

The footage is the last time authorities tracked Konanki before the Virginia resident disappeared.

Konanki's disappearance has sparked widespread speculation about the events leading up to it, prompting law enforcement in both the Dominican Republic and the U.S. to investigate.

The footage captured Konanki accompanied by two men and three women. The 20-year-old was seen clinging to a blonde man, whom authorities identified as a "male friend."

Authorities said that the male friend who was with Konanki around the time of her disappearance is under investigation.

It is unclear who the "young man" is, but police said he was in the water at the same beach, and they are questioning him in an attempt to corroborate his version of events, according to a translation of a Spanish-language statement.

Authorities have not named any suspects amid their ongoing investigation. In a release on Tuesday, the Dominican National Police said that they are "re-interviewing targeted individuals who were in the victim’s proximity at the time of her disappearance."

"This includes hotel employees where Konanki and her companions were staying, with the goal of gathering information to corroborate her movements, interactions, and any relevant details for the investigation," they said.

When asked about a Monday report that Konanki may have drowned, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital authorities "have heard this and have seen no evidence presented at this time."

A joint investigation into Konanki's disappearance is being conducted by the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican National Police and the Dominican Prosecutors Office. The FBI is also assisting.