A military aircraft crashed and caught fire near Albuquerque International Airport in New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, airport officials said.

ABQ Sunport said the aircraft crashed near the airfield on the southside of the airport.

Video taken of the crash scene appeared to show a military fighter jet, but the exact type of plane has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

One occupant, the pilot, was onboard the aircraft and ejected.

Albuquerque fire officials received reports of a possible aircraft down around 2 p.m. local time. First responders arrived on scene to begin searching for the pilot and begin "fire suppression efforts."

The pilot was found conscious and taken to a hospital with "serious injuries," fire officials said.

Two other civilians were on scene and assessed, but neither required being transported to the hospital.

Flight operations at the airport have resumed. Rio Bravo and University were shut down and fire officials were urging people to avoid the area.

"Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders who arrived to the scene," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Killer said. "Praying for the pilot."