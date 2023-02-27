Michigan police charge teen boys in high school honor student Jack Snyder's carjacking murder

Michigan authorities have arrested and charged two teenage boys, ages 13 and 14, in connection with the carjacking and murder of Battle Creek Central High School honors student Jack Snyder.

Snyder was shot to death on Feb. 17 on the corner of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW in Battle Creek, Michigan, when he offered a ride to the two young suspects as he was driving home from his girlfriend's house around midnight.

"On this night, [Snyder] was trying to do what he thought was the right thing by offering a ride to these two younger kids walking in the freezing weather," Battle Creek Police Department Sgt. Chris Rabbitt told Fox News Digital. "It was a miserable night that night – cold, windy, snow, rain."

The 13-year-old and 14-year-old, however, had "evil intent," Rabbitt said, when they allegedly targeted Snyder after he offered them kindness.

Police initially responded to the incident at 12:11 a.m., when they found Snyder's body in the road next to his vehicle, according to police.

Detectives have recovered a handgun that they believe may be the murder weapon, though they cannot confirm until it is analyzed by forensic experts.

Witnesses said one suspect wore a black and red jacket and had long, messy hair, while the other wore a black jacket with white patches and a ski mask-style hat, a press release states.

The police department received "a significant number of tips from the community," and their search for the two suspects was "aided by surveillance camera systems at multiple locations throughout the area," allowing police to "track their movements," Rabbitt explained. Authorities arrested both teenaged suspects on Feb. 19.

The Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed the 14-year-old's name as Justice James Chimner.

Chimner is charged with felony murder, carjacking and two felony firearms charges. The 13-year-old suspect has not been identified.

"This is an extremely tragic situation," Rabbitt said, describing Snyder as a "17-year-old young man, who was getting ready to pursue his dreams after high school, doing…all the normal things a 17-year-old would do."

"By all accounts" from those who knew him at home and in school, Snyder was "a very good kid," the sergeant explained. "…It's tragic that Jack had to lose his life and the lives of two other young boys…are ruined."

Snyder's obituary states that the 17-year-old "had a zest for life and made the world a better place with his care and love for everyone." He was a member of the National Honor Society, the American Red Cross, and Link Crew. He was also "enrolled in the EMT program through Kellogg Community College," according to his obituary.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.