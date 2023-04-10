Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Mexican citizen sentenced to life in US prison for murdering Georgia whistleblower

Man, brother killed individual who reported them for stealing $3.5M in wages from tree-trimming business

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday to life in a U.S. prison for killing a man who reported him and his brother to authorities for cheating migrant workers out of millions of dollars.

A U.S. District Court judge in Brunswick, Georgia, sentenced 46-year-old Juan Rangel-Rubio nearly six months after a jury convicted him of conspiring to kill a witness and other criminal counts.

According to federal prosecutors, Rangel-Rubio and his brother recruited migrant workers living illegally in the U.S. to work for a tree-trimming business in southeast Georgia, then routed more than $3.5 million of the workers’ earnings to their own accounts.

5 PEOPLE KILLED IN GEORGIA AFTER VAN CRASHES INTO PICKUP TRUCK

A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a Georgia whistleblower who reported him and his brother for stealing from migrants.

A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a Georgia whistleblower who reported him and his brother for stealing from migrants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Employee Eliud Montoya filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and was fatally shot in August 2017 outside his home near Savannah. Prosecutors said Rangel-Rubio pulled the trigger after plotting the killing with his brother, Pablo Rangel-Rubio, and a getaway driver, Higinio Perez-Bravo.

Both co-defendants had previously received prison sentences for conspiring to kill Montoya, a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors said the Rangel-Rubio brothers and Perez-Bravo were all Mexican citizens living in the U.S. illegally when the killing occurred.

"Eliud Montoya was murdered for doing the right thing and revealing Juan Rangel-Rubio’s scheme to profit off his use of undocumented workers," Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a news release. "As a result of the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners, Juan Rangel-Rubio will be held accountable for his despicable crimes."