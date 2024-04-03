Mayorkas impeachment trial puts heat on Senate Dems, Diddy probe turns focus on friends and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



UNDER PRESSURE – Vulnerable Senate Dems to face heat over Mayorkas impeachment trial as border becomes top issue. Continue reading …

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – Diddy federal investigation sparks interest in famous friends as interviews resurface. Continue reading …

UP IN SMOKE – Biden set to finalize major ban on popular type of cigarettes despite widespread opposition. Continue reading …

'DAMAGE IS DONE' – Squatting trend at tipping point as migrants coach others how to exploit laws, experts warn. Continue reading …

BLUE EXODUS – Millennials flocked to red states, while fleeing New York, California in 2023. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SOUNDING THE ALARM – Michigan GOP lawmakers slam taxpayer-funded rent subsidies for migrants with pending asylum applications. Continue reading …

'MASSIVE ADVANTAGE' – Biden voter drive order targets welfare recipients, gets legal challenge. Continue reading …

ARRESTED AGAIN – Alleged NYC migrant squatters have previous arrests, released after being caught at border, ICE says. Continue reading …

SEE IT – Video shows arrest of Texas guardsman for allegedly smuggling migrant. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

SING AMERICA'S PRAISES – Country singer calls for people to rally around US Constitution. Continue reading …

UNHOLY – Med school 'structural racism' class asks students to participate in idolatry: 'I was... disgusted'. Continue reading …

'CALLED ME A CHARLATAN' – Author rips 'View' host Sunny Hostin, says she has 'no idea what she's talking about'. Continue reading …

STANDING WITH ISRAEL – Jewish students at Vanderbilt recount anti-Israel sentiment on campus. Continue reading …







SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO – Author of new book and chief investment adviser reveals best interview advice. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Will Democrats trade in Biden for a newer model in Chicago? Continue reading …

TAYLOR SILVERMAN – I lost to a man at a women's skateboarding contest. Now I’m fighting to protect women's sports. Continue reading …







PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM - Newt Gingrich says: 'The weird elements' of the Democratic Party are now dominant. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – This 'dictator on Day 1' hoax has done a number on the Democrats. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is back hiding in his basement. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Carl Heastie is holding us 'captive' to progressive delusions about crime and no punishment. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

'DIRTY' DEED – Legal eagle for Diddy's son blasts feds for using publicity as weapon. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your knowledge of springtime celebrities, trends and history. Continue reading …

'COORDINATED MOVES' – US ally Jordan rocked by pro-Hamas protests over Gaza war. Continue reading …

PARIS 2024 – Understanding IOC framework on transgender athlete participation. Continue reading …

QUILLS & THRILLS – Birthday celebrations for an 8-year-old critter included a delicious serving of corn on the cob. See video …

WATCH

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON – The left wants these people to come. See video …

SEAN DUFFY – Marriage, kids will make you happier. See video …











FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"It is a tough pill to swallow for so many on the left. You see that? 215 days. This is an inflection point for this country. This is a tipping point for this country. There is a very real possibility that Donald J. Trump can be your president-elect. Anything can happen in 215 days, but Trump is now consistently polling ahead of Biden in almost every single battleground state, according to a brand new Wall Street Journal poll just out."

– SEAN HANNITY







FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.