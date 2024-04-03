Author hits back at Sunny Hostin after fiery 'View' interview: 'She had no idea what she was talking about'

Author Coleman Hughes said "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin had "no idea what she was talking about," after the author joined the co-hosts for a fiery interview about his new book, which advocates for a "colorblind" America.

Hughes talked to journalist Matt Taibbi and elaborated on the clash between him and Hostin, one of the liberal hosts, during which she accused him of being used as a "pawn" by the right.

"I know [Hostin] said that I identified as a conservative, which was surprising to me because unless I blacked out, I don’t remember that. She was very confident about it. I almost gaslighted myself. I thought, ‘Did I forget something I said on a podcast?'" Hughes said. "It turns out she was just, almost everything she said — she had no idea what she was talking about."

Hughes, the author of "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America," joined the co-hosts of "The View" to discuss the book, which he said argues that everyone should try their very best to "treat people without regard to race."

"Your argument for colorblindness, I think it’s something that the right has co-opted, and so many in the Black community, if I’m being honest with you, because I want to be, believed that you are being used as a pawn by the right and that you are charlatan of sorts," Hostin said during the interview.

"I don’t think I’ve been co-opted by anyone. I’ve only voted twice — both for Democrats. I’m an independent," Coleman responded at the time. "I would vote for a Republican — probably a non-Trump Republican if they were compelling. I don’t think there’s any evidence I’ve been co-opted by anyone and I think that’s an ad-hominem tactic people use to not address, really, the important conversations we’re having here."

Taibbi asked about what was going through Hughes' mind when Hostin asked him to respond to the suggestion that he was a "charlatan." Hughes also said he felt Hostin was the only one that was angry during the interview.

"Well, I didn’t actually remember her having said it, until I watched the video afterward. Then I said, ‘Oh my gosh, she called me a charlatan,’" he responded.

Asked if he believed he changed any minds during his interview with "The View" co-hosts, Hughes told Taibbi that some of the audience members appeared to agree with him.

"My sense is that there were people in the audience of "The View," which is a liberal audience, who agreed with me," he said. "And not just a few people. If that’s a signal of anything — I don’t know that I changed minds, or if it’s more that the show uncovered that there are a lot of liberals that agree with what I’m saying."

"The reason I wrote this book is because, in the past 10 years, it has become to, in the name of anti-racism , teach a kind of philosophy to our children, in general, that says your race is everything," Huges said at the beginning of his interview with the "The View" hosts. "And I think that is the wrong way to fight racism and that's why I wrote this book at this time."

Hostin told him his argument, that class socio-economics was a better proxy in determining who is at a disadvantage, was flawed, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"When you say that socio-economics picks out people in a better way than race, when you do look at the socio-economics, you see the huge disparity between White households and Black households. You see the huge disparity between White households and Hispanic households," Hostin said. "I’ve read your book twice, because I wanted to give it a chance. Your argument that race has no place in that equation is really fundamentally flawed."