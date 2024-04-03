Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: This 'dictator on Day 1' hoax has done a number on the Democrats

Newest WSJ polling finds Trump leads Biden in 6 out of 7 battleground states

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Jesse Watters: Biden's coalition is collapsing Video

Jesse Watters: Biden's coalition is collapsing

Fox News host Jesse Watters pulls the curtain on President Biden's 'scripted' interviews and collapsing support among key constituencies on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters warns President Biden shouldn't be "sleeping in" at this stage of the campaign when he's failing to lead former President Trump in a single battleground state Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

FORMER ESPN HOST SAYS HER BIDEN INTERVIEW WAS ENTIRELY 'SCRIPTED' BY NETWORK EXECS: 'EVERY SINGLE QUESTION'

JESSS WATTERS: It's obvious Joe is going to win? Does the doctor [Jill Biden] know something we don't? Whatever happened to run like you're behind? Today, Biden overslept and was late to an 11:00 speech. He didn't show up until an hour later. And if you look closely, you can see the CPAP creases on his face. He wears a machine around his noggin to keep him breathing at night. He has sleep apnea, and if he has a creasy face at noon, he just got out of bed. 

He kept Bernie Sanders waiting an hour. That's either a power move by Biden or that's just sleepy. The president didn't fly home from a West Coast campaign stop last night late. Yesterday, the president did nothing. He had a phone call. That's it. I wouldn't be sleeping in at this stage of the campaign. New Wall Street Journal poll: Biden's not ahead in a single battleground. Trump's up in North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, it's all even in Wisconsin. And in last night's Wisconsin primary, 50,000 Democrats cast a protest vote against Biden.

But it gets worse for him. Look at their approval ratings in the states that'll decide the election. Trump's really popular and Joe's not, his coalition's collapsing. Blacks, Hispanics, young Americans, mostly men, don't want to have anything to do with the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

New poll shows Trump beating Biden in 6 out of 7 battleground states Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.