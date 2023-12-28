Matthew Guerra, boyfriend of slain pregnant teen Savanah Soto, confirmed dead by gunshot wound to head: police

A gunshot wound to the head has been revealed as the cause of death for 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, who was one of three victims slain in Texas over Christmas weekend, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

On Thursday, police told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner had positively identified Guerra as one of the victims in the vehicle in a triple homicide that is now being called a capital murder case.

Detectives added that they are still awaiting positive identification of the female victim, who is believed to be 18-year-old Savanah Soto, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death. Soto's family confirmed her death to FOX San Antonio.

Guerra and Soto were found deceased in a car at an apartment complex in San Antonio the day after Christmas. Soto's family had reported her missing on Friday, after she failed to show up for a scheduled induction to deliver her baby.

During a Tuesday night press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus called the crime scene "complex" and "perplexing."

He said the bodies were found in a Kia Optima that was connected to Soto's disappearance. He said the bodies may have been in the car for three to four days.

According to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital, Guerra was on probation for assaulting Soto on Christmas day in 2022. His probation was extended to February 2025, after he wracked up several other charges , including unlawful carry of a weapon, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Police have not said if they believe Guerra was involved in Soto and her unborn baby's death. No suspects have been named.