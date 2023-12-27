Pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto, baby and boyfriend shot to death

Pregnant Texas teen Savanah Soto, her unborn baby and her boyfriend were shot to death in what San Antonio Police are now calling a capital murder case.

The three bodies were found in a car at an apartment complex in San Antonio the day after Christmas. Soto, 18, was nine months pregnant and a week past her due date. Her family had reported her missing on Friday after she failed to show up for a scheduled induction.

San Antonio Police have not yet formally identified Soto, her baby or her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, saying they are waiting for the medical examiner's report. However, Soto's family confirmed her death to Fox San Antonio.

During a Tuesday night press conference, SAPD Chief William McManus called the crime scene "complex" and "perplexing."

He said the bodies were found in a Kia Optima that was connected to Soto's disappearance. He said the bodies may have been in the car for three to four days.

According to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital, Guerra was on probation for assaulting Soto on Christmas day in 2022. His probation was extended to February 2025 after he wracked up several other charges including unlawful carry of a weapon, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Police have not said if they believe Guerra was involved in Soto and her unborn baby's death. No suspects have been named.

Soto's family had recently suffered another similar tragedy. Her 15-year-old brother, Ethan Soto, was shot and killed after an argument in the street in May of 2022, according to Fox San Antonio.

During a court hearing of the suspected killer, members of the Soto family brawled with members of the suspect's family. Two men and two juveniles were charged with assault and for disrupting the court proceedings, Fox San Antonio reported.

Police have made no indication that Ethan's death is in any way connected to Savanah's death.