2 dead after separate fires strike Washington, DC

Two people were killed in separate apartment fires over the course of 24 hours in the nation's capital this weekend.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to 13th Street NW near Park Road NW just before 10 p.m. on Friday night following reports of a blaze on the second floor of a three-story apartment. First responders found a man with life-threatening injuries and rushed him to the hospital, but he died Saturday morning.

Firefighters then responded to another blaze at a separate three-story apartment on Newton Street near 18th Street NW. Responders found a woman with lifethreatening injuries on the first floor, and she too died of her injuries in the hospital later Saturday.

Authorities have not released any information about the identities of the two victims. Authorities say the blaze at the woman's apartment has rendered the whole building unlivable, displacing five people, according to WTOP.

ORLANDO DRONE SHOW CRASH CAUSED BY 'COMBINED ERRORS' THAT LED TO MISALIGNED FLIGHT PATH: NTSB REPORT

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of either fire, the outlet reported.

The blazes came after a week of heavy police presence in Washington, D.C., thanks to the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump.

DOGE REPS LAUNCH MEETINGS WITH FEDERAL STAFFERS IN EFFORT TO CUT GOVERNMENT WASTE: REPORT

Thousands of officers and agents from the Department of Homeland Security, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and the National Guard swarmed Capitol Hill and elsewhere in the city throughout the week.

The National Guard said it deployed some 7,800 troops to the inauguration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said city police officers were joined by nearly 4,000 officers from across the country who volunteered to provide support on Inauguration Day.