Massive bar raid in Arizona ends with 249 arrests: 'Underage drinking is not a minor issue!'

A massive operation targeting underage drinking in Tempe, Arizona, has led to 249 arrests at a single bar last week.

The raid, which took place last Thursday at Tempe Tavern, was the second major police sweep at the bar in just one year. The incident involved underage drinkers who used fake IDs and gave false information, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Reports of the repeated violations have raised questions about the bar’s responsibility in serving alcohol to its customers. While sanctions are pending due to the ongoing investigations, the incident could result in license suspension.

"The Arizona Department of Liquor and Tempe PD partnered in a joint operation, resulting in a major liquor law compliance check that led to 249 arrests," the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (ADLLC) said Friday.

"This crackdown specifically targeted underage drinking and sent a strong message," the department added. "Remember to always carry a valid ID and think twice before attempting to purchase alcohol if you are underage. Underage drinking is not a minor issue!!"

Of the 249 arrests, 246 people were cited and released, Fox 10 reported. The remaining individuals were reportedly booked into the Tempe City Jail.

Tempe Tavern told Fox News Digital Tuesday that the establishment is "fully committed to cooperating with all authorities involved," but declined to comment further "due to the ongoing investigation."

The ADLLC investigations lieutenant told Fox 10 that the department will only place sanctions, such as a liquor license suspension or fines, after the Tempe Police Department finishes its investigation.

The lieutenant added that the department will take everything into consideration when making a decision, including the fact that a similar police sweep happened at the tavern in April and led to another 167 arrests, the outlet said.

Following the incident, management posted to Facebook stating that neither the bar nor its employees received citations from the liquor board or Tempe police from that prior incident.

Tempe Tavern acknowledged on social media that fake IDs have been a concern and stated that the bar scans every single ID presented at the door before entry, but noted that some fraudulent IDs can still successfully pass a scan and appear authentic.

"Tempe Tavern complies with the law, which is why neither the bar nor its employees received citations from the liquor board or the Tempe Police Department," the business said in May.

