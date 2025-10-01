Federal agents raid Dallas strip club, arrest 41 illegal immigrants in human trafficking investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents peeled back the curtain at a Dallas strip club, arresting dozens of suspected illegal immigrants and seizing tens of thousands of dollars in U.S. cash.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas, with assistance from federal, state and local law enforcement, executed a criminal search warrant at Chicas Bonitas Cabaret Friday for suspected human trafficking and unlawful employment, according to a news release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Officials said 41 illegal immigrants, including 29 people suspected of illegally working at the club, were taken into custody by the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas Field Office for administrative immigration violations.

MASSIVE ICE OPERATION NETS GANG MEMBERS, MURDERERS, CHILD PREDATORS: 'WREAKED HAVOC'

While ICE is continuing to process those arrested during the operation, authorities said at least five suspects have been convicted of criminal offenses after illegally entering the U.S.

They include Julios Cesar Martinez, 47, of Mexico, who has been convicted three times of assault causing bodily injury and driving under the influence; Victor Manuel Manzano-Ramirez, 47, of Mexico, who illegally entered the U.S. twice and has been convicted of driving under the influence; Gustavo Rojas-Garda, 44, of Mexico, who has been convicted of driving under the influence; and Genaro Diaz-Perez, 44, of Mexico, who has been convicted of prostitution.

MIGRANT SEX CRIME SURGE IN MAJOR US CITY TIED TO BIDEN’S OPEN BORDER, MEXICO ‘SAFE HAVEN’: FORMER JUDGE

One suspect, Juan Carlos Salas Medina, 30, of Mexico, is accused of illegally entering the U.S. 10 times.

Medina has been convicted of aggravated assault of a family member, possession of a controlled substance and DUI, according to officials.

In addition to the arrests, about $30,000 in U.S. currency and various business records were seized by HSI Dallas as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into the business.

ICE REMOVES AIRPLANE HIJACKER AMONG 1,361 VIOLENT CRIMINALS IN HOUSTON SWEEP

Travis Pickard, HSI Dallas special agent in charge, said the agency is committed to "eradicating the vile scourge of sex trafficking from our local communities."

"Working in conjunction with our federal and local partners and leveraging HSI’s unique investigative authorities, we were able to disrupt the suspected trafficking operation at this cabaret and are working to identify potential victims," Pickard wrote in the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX 4 Dallas reported neighboring business owners did not see anything unusual at the location prior to the raid but noted business has slowed since the arrests.