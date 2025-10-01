Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Drunk 13-year-old crashes stolen vehicle with 11-year-old passenger inside in Arizona

Both 13-year-old driver and 11-year-old passenger hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

By Emma Bussey Fox News
A drunken teen allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle with an 11-year-old passenger inside, after flipping over on a highway in Arizona, according to media reports.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday local time after police received a report of a wrong-way driver eastbound on I-40 in Flagstaff, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) told ABC News.

A deputy spotted the vehicle crossing the median into oncoming lanes before correcting course, then speeding past 100 mph.

The white Chevrolet Silverado, reported stolen earlier from the Flagstaff Police Department, veered onto a guardrail before flipping multiple times and crashing into a tree. 

SUV DRIVER RUNS OVER 8-YEAR-OLD BOY ON BIKE, FLEES THE SCENE AFTER CHECKING ON INJURED CHILD

Arizona crash

A teenage driver faces DUI charges after high-speed crash in stolen vehicle with an 11 year-old passenger, (Arizona. AZDPS Highway Patrol)

The impact was so violent, investigators said, that the truck’s steering wheel snapped off and landed roughly 50 feet away from the wreck.

Both passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS confirmed. 

Police noted the girl showed "six out of six signs of intoxication." 

MARYLAND MOTHER KILLED WHEN 4 TEENS IN STOLEN CAR SLAM INTO HER AND HER CHILD

Arizona crash

A 13-year-old crashed a stolen vehicle at high speed on an Arizona highway, sending both children to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (AZDPS Highway Patrol)

A subsequent blood test revealed her blood alcohol concentration was 0.183 more than twice the legal limit for adults and well above Arizona’s zero-tolerance law for underage drivers.

Photos released by DPS show the mangled truck, its roof caved in, and front end twisted against trees, as well as the dislodged steering wheel lying in tall grass.

AZDPS Highway Patrol shared a Facebook post online describing the danger involved.

"We’re thankful the kids are okay, but this could’ve ended way worse. Juvenile joyriding and underage drinking are extremely dangerous," the post read.

Talk to your kids about the dangers of drinking and unlicensed driving."

ILLEGAL MIGRANT ENTERS PLEA IN CRASH THAT KILLED BOY ONE DAY BEFORE HIS 12TH BIRTHDAY

i-40 Flagstaff

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday local time after police received a report of a wrong-way driver eastbound on I-40 in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Google Maps)

DPS also told ABC News the 13-year-old will face DUI charges, and additional charges related to the stolen vehicle and reckless driving are expected. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Arizona Department of Public Safety for updates.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
