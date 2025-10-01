Drunk 13-year-old crashes stolen vehicle with 11-year-old passenger inside in Arizona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drunken teen allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle with an 11-year-old passenger inside, after flipping over on a highway in Arizona, according to media reports.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday local time after police received a report of a wrong-way driver eastbound on I-40 in Flagstaff, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) told ABC News.

A deputy spotted the vehicle crossing the median into oncoming lanes before correcting course, then speeding past 100 mph.

The white Chevrolet Silverado, reported stolen earlier from the Flagstaff Police Department, veered onto a guardrail before flipping multiple times and crashing into a tree.

The impact was so violent, investigators said, that the truck’s steering wheel snapped off and landed roughly 50 feet away from the wreck.

Both passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS confirmed.

Police noted the girl showed "six out of six signs of intoxication."

A subsequent blood test revealed her blood alcohol concentration was 0.183 more than twice the legal limit for adults and well above Arizona’s zero-tolerance law for underage drivers.

Photos released by DPS show the mangled truck, its roof caved in, and front end twisted against trees, as well as the dislodged steering wheel lying in tall grass.

AZDPS Highway Patrol shared a Facebook post online describing the danger involved.

"We’re thankful the kids are okay, but this could’ve ended way worse. Juvenile joyriding and underage drinking are extremely dangerous," the post read.

Talk to your kids about the dangers of drinking and unlicensed driving."

DPS also told ABC News the 13-year-old will face DUI charges, and additional charges related to the stolen vehicle and reckless driving are expected.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Arizona Department of Public Safety for updates.