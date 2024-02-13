Elderly NYC woman struck dead by falling window façade while shoveling snow

An elderly woman, who was shoveling the newly fallen snow in New York City, was killed in a freak accident on Tuesday after a decorative window façade fell and killed her.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that 74-year-old Dale Singer was shoveling snow at her Brooklyn, New York City brownstone when a piece of the historic building fell and killed her.

The woman was reportedly shoveling the snow off her front porch at the time of the incident, police said.

Authorities said that they were called to the Brooklyn brownstone home on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The NYPD said the 911 call said that a partial building collapse critically injured a woman who was outside at the time of the freak accident.

When authorities arrived, they found Singer "unresponsive, unsupported," the NYPD said.

The elderly woman was immediately transported by EMS to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said that a preliminary report revealed that the three-story brownstone feature collapsed while the woman was shoveling snow.

The news came after a major winter storm dumped snow across the NYC area, leaving inches on the ground.

On Tuesday morning, forecasters had warned snowfall rates in New York City could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour through the morning.