DISASTERS

Elderly NYC woman struck dead by falling window façade while shoveling snow

A large chunk of decorative brick façade fell from the three-story building, killing the elderly woman

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An elderly woman, who was shoveling the newly fallen snow in New York City, was killed in a freak accident on Tuesday after a decorative window façade fell and killed her.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that 74-year-old Dale Singer was shoveling snow at her Brooklyn, New York City brownstone when a piece of the historic building fell and killed her.

The woman was reportedly shoveling the snow off her front porch at the time of the incident, police said.

Pieces of brown sandstone

Large pieces of the Brooklyn brownstone's brown sandstone fell onto the elderly woman, killing her. (PETER GERBER)

  • Stairs
    Image 1 of 2

    The 74-year-old woman was allegedly shoveling snow off of her porch when the freak accident happened. (PETER GERBER)

  • Brooklyn home stairs
    Image 2 of 2

    The New York Police Department was called to the woman's home in Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. (PETER GERBER)

Authorities said that they were called to the Brooklyn brownstone home on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The NYPD said the 911 call said that a partial building collapse critically injured a woman who was outside at the time of the freak accident.

Building inspectors

Dale Singer was found "unresponsive, unsupported" following the fatal incident. (PETER GERBER)

Rubble from the incident

Large pieces of the historic home fell and killed the elderly woman. (PETER GERBER)

When authorities arrived, they found Singer "unresponsive, unsupported," the NYPD said.

The elderly woman was immediately transported by EMS to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Brooklyn, NY home

A facade on the historic three-story Brooklyn, N.Y. home fell on Tuesday, Feb. 13. (PETER GERBER)

Police said that a preliminary report revealed that the three-story brownstone feature collapsed while the woman was shoveling snow.

The news came after a major winter storm dumped snow across the NYC area, leaving inches on the ground.

On Tuesday morning, forecasters had warned snowfall rates in New York City could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour through the morning. 

