Maryland illegal immigrants arrested after woman found murdered in woods: officials

An illegal immigrant in Maryland was charged with murdering his girlfriend after her body was found in a forest outside of Washington, D.C.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland announced Monday that 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera-Rosa was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, who was reported missing on March 31. Rosa's uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, 37, was charged as an accessory.

Deputies said Guerra's body was found on April 17 in a "heavily wooded area" of the forest just outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George's County, Maryland. Her body was found buried, the officials added.

Guerra was the mother to two young children, officials said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said its agents arrested Barrera-Rosa on April 5 in La Plata, Maryland, saying he entered the country illegally and is originally from Guatemala.

According to immigration officials, Barrera-Rosa and Barrera-Barrera were apprehended on April 10, 2019, near El Paso, Texas. They were served notices to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge at the time.

ICE placed an immigration detainer on Barrera-Barrera with the Charles County Detention Center after he was arrested.

ICE said Barrera-Rosa is being held by the agency at its Farmville Detention Center in Farmville, Virginia, while he awaits extradition to the Charles County Detention Center for the murder charge.

According to FOX 5, the sheriff's office found suspicious and unusual activity at Guerra's home just one day after she was last seen. During their investigation, authorities found fake federal documents belonging to Barrera-Rosa.

Vernon Liggins, ICE Baltimore acting field office director, said this "marks a significant step toward justice."

"This heinous crime not only devastated a community but also reinforced the urgent need to prioritize public safety by identifying, arresting, and removing egregious illegal aliens who threaten our neighborhoods. ICE will continue to work tirelessly, side by side with our law enforcement partners, to safeguard our communities and uphold the rule of law," Liggins said.

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said in a statement, "While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends."

The illegal immigration issue has been a flash point in Maryland recently.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen , D-Md., drew criticism for flying to El Salvador last week to defend Kilmar Abrego Garcia – an alleged illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member who was deported. Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida, Yassamin Ansari of Arizona and Maxine Dexter of Oregon then flew to El Salvador on Monday to support Garcia.

Patty Morin, whose daughter Rachel Morin was killed in Maryland by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador in 2023, called the visits "despicable."

"They would rather champion his cause, a criminal, than the victim," she told Fox News Digital. "Americans, and especially Marylanders, are outraged."