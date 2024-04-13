Expand / Collapse search
Maryland garbage collector shot to death on the job, police searching for suspects

Idongesit Udosen, 30, was shot and killed in broad daylight on April 4 in Hyattsville

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Police in Maryland released photos Friday of the suspects and car wanted in connection with the broad-daylight murder of a garbage collector last week.

Idongesit Udosen, 30, was shot and killed around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in the 6800 block of Greenvale Parkway in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting to find Udosen "in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds," the department said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Person running toward garbage truck with gun pointed

The Prince George's County Police Department released photos on Friday of the two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of garbage collector Idongesit Udosen. (Prince George's County Police)

On Friday, the department released pictures of the suspects, who have yet to be identified, and video of the car they used in Udosen's killing.

The car appears to be a gray Kia sedan, police said, and can be seen driving in the area of Greenvale Parkway prior to the shooting. Before the video ends, the driver backs into an open spot on the street in front of a parked van and next to three garbage cans.

Car wanted in murder of garbage truck collector

Prince George's County police released video of the car used in Udosen's murder (pictured above) and described it as a gray Kia sedan. (Prince George's County Police/Screenshot)

When Udosen arrives at the scene in a garbage truck, two suspects exit the car and shoot at him before fleeing the area.

While a motive is working to be determined, detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

Person running in street with gun pointed out

Prince George's County police detectives do not believe the shooting was random and are working to determine a motive. (Prince George's County Police)

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and an indictment in Udosen's murder.

Tips can be called to the Prince George's County Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 under case number 24-0019420.