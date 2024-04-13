Maryland garbage collector shot to death on the job, police searching for suspects

Police in Maryland released photos Friday of the suspects and car wanted in connection with the broad-daylight murder of a garbage collector last week.

Idongesit Udosen, 30, was shot and killed around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in the 6800 block of Greenvale Parkway in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting to find Udosen "in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds," the department said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MARYLAND BURGLARS LINKED TO SOUTH AMERICAN THEFT GROUP CONNECTED TO CASES IN MULTIPLE STATES: POLICE

On Friday, the department released pictures of the suspects, who have yet to be identified, and video of the car they used in Udosen's killing.

The car appears to be a gray Kia sedan, police said, and can be seen driving in the area of Greenvale Parkway prior to the shooting. Before the video ends, the driver backs into an open spot on the street in front of a parked van and next to three garbage cans.

BALTIMORE CRIME SPREE: WOMAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER STABBINGS, HIT-AND-RUNS LEFT 6 INJURED

When Udosen arrives at the scene in a garbage truck, two suspects exit the car and shoot at him before fleeing the area.

While a motive is working to be determined, detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and an indictment in Udosen's murder.

Tips can be called to the Prince George's County Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 under case number 24-0019420.