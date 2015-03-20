Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published
Last Update March 20, 2015

Many military families turn to home schooling to help ease transition during frequent moves

By | Associated Press
  • Military Home Schooling
    Image 1 of 3

    In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2013, Channing Morgan, from left, Brooklyn Olds, and Grace Whittaker learn sign language during a lesson at a home schooling co-operative at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A growing number of military parents have embraced home schooling, seeking to put an end to the age-old tradition for military children of switching schools. They often find support on military bases, which in many cases provide resources to help these families and open their doors for home schooling co-operatives and other events. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (The Associated Press)

  • a72cb62f-Military Home Schooling
    Image 2 of 3

    In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2013, Josh Gillespie, 8, hi-fives parent helper Shannon Morgan, right, after they solved a math problem during a lesson at the Andrews Air Force Base, Md., home schooling cooperative with a math class teacher Jennifer Whittaker, center. A growing number of military parents have embraced home schooling, seeking to put an end to the age-old tradition for military children of switching schools. They often find support on military bases, which in many cases provide resources to help these families and open their doors for home schooling co-operatives and other events. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (The Associated Press)

  • b9501394-Military Home Schooling
    Image 3 of 3

    In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2013, Tommy Henp, 5, left, and Preston Kirkendall, 5, learn sign language during a lesson at a home schooling co-operative at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A growing number of military parents have embraced home schooling, seeking to put an end to the age-old tradition for military kids of switching schools. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (The Associated Press)

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Md. – A growing number of military parents want to end the age-old tradition of switching schools for their kids.

They've embraced home schooling and are finding support on bases. The military is providing resources to help and is opening doors for home schooling cooperatives and other events.

Military families move on average about every three years.

Advocates say home schooling can make the transition easier for children because they don't have to adjust to a new teacher or worry they're behind because the new school's curriculum is different.

Some families cite the same reasons for choosing home schooling as those in the civilian population. Those include a desire to educate their kids in a religious environment, concern about the school environment, or to provide for a child with special needs.