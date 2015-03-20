Many military families turn to home schooling to help ease transition during frequent moves

next Image 1 of 3

A growing number of military parents want to end the age-old tradition of switching schools for their kids.

They've embraced home schooling and are finding support on bases. The military is providing resources to help and is opening doors for home schooling cooperatives and other events.

Military families move on average about every three years.

Advocates say home schooling can make the transition easier for children because they don't have to adjust to a new teacher or worry they're behind because the new school's curriculum is different.

Some families cite the same reasons for choosing home schooling as those in the civilian population. Those include a desire to educate their kids in a religious environment, concern about the school environment, or to provide for a child with special needs.