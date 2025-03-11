Manhunt underway for Philly driver who opened fire on teen, woman in road rage incident

A manhunt is underway for a driver who shot a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman in West Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that unfolded just after 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 42nd and Girard Ave, according to Philadelphia police.

The suspect, described as a bearded Black man in his 40s, was captured on multiple cameras in the area before fleeing the scene.

Footage released by police shows the suspect appearing to follow a car while sticking his head out the window.

Police said the suspect opened fire, shooting the teen in the arm, and grazing the woman on the chest. Both were transferred to area hospitals where they were listed as in stable condition, FOX 29 reported.

The suspect was driving a silver 2016-2017 Honda Civic with an unknown tag and body damage to both front quarter panels, a missing passenger side front hubcap and a white vanity tag on the front bumper.