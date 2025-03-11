Manhunt underway for Philly driver who opened fire on teen, woman in road rage incident

Expand / Collapse search
Bradford Betz
Road rage driver captured on camera before shooting that injured teen boy woman in Philadelphia, police say

Road rage driver captured on camera before shooting that injured teen boy woman in Philadelphia, police say

Police say the shooting stemmed form a road rage incident in West Philadelphia just after 7 p.m. Monday. 

A manhunt is underway for a driver who shot a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman in West Philadelphia, police said. 

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that unfolded just after 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 42nd and Girard Ave, according to Philadelphia police

Road rage incident in West Philadelphia caught on camera

The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, police said.  (Youtube/PhiladelphiaPolice)

The suspect, described as a bearded Black man in his 40s, was captured on multiple cameras in the area before fleeing the scene. 

Footage released by police shows the suspect appearing to follow a car while sticking his head out the window. 

surveillance footage in west philadelphia

Surveillance footage released by police shows the driver appearing to chase the victims down a street.  (Youtube/PhiladelphiaPolice)

Police said the suspect opened fire, shooting the teen in the arm, and grazing the woman on the chest. Both were transferred to area hospitals where they were listed as in stable condition, FOX 29 reported. 

Suspect's car in Philadelphia with damage

Police said the suspect's vehicle had a missing hubcap and damage on the passenger side.  (Youtube/PhiladelphiaPolice)

The suspect was driving a silver 2016-2017 Honda Civic with an unknown tag and body damage to both front quarter panels, a missing passenger side front hubcap and a white vanity tag on the front bumper. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 