Washington

Truck passenger shoots fireworks at car in alleged road rage incident caught on video

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says woman left 'terrified' after 'apparent road rage incident'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A sheriff’s office in Washington state is searching for a pickup truck driver and passenger who appeared to shoot fireworks at another vehicle in an alleged road rage incident. (Credit: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

A pickup truck driver and passenger are wanted for questioning in Washington state after shooting fireworks at another driver in what authorities described as an "apparent road rage incident."

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Kitsap County, when a four-door Dodge pickup truck began following a female driver on Central Valley Road, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Minutes later, the pickup passed the woman and began shooting fireworks out the passenger-side window toward the woman’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Cameras on the woman’s vehicle captured Roman candle-style fireworks launching from the pickup, according to video of the incident. 

fireworks launching from pickup truck

Someone in the passenger seat of the pickup truck began launching Roman candle-style fireworks toward the woman, the sheriff's office said. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

"The woman tried to drive away, but the truck pursued her," the sheriff’s office said. "At one point, she saw someone in the passenger seat launching those fireworks toward her."

fireworks launching from pickup truck

The sheriff's office described the encounter as an "apparent road rage incident." (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

The pickup truck finally drove away when the woman pulled into the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the incident left the woman "terrified."

pickup truck

Deputies have asked the public for help with identifying the pickup truck. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

Authorities were unable to get a clear view of the license plate from the footage and asked anyone with information about the pickup truck to contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.