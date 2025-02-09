Truck passenger shoots fireworks at car in alleged road rage incident caught on video

A pickup truck driver and passenger are wanted for questioning in Washington state after shooting fireworks at another driver in what authorities described as an "apparent road rage incident."

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 in Kitsap County, when a four-door Dodge pickup truck began following a female driver on Central Valley Road, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Minutes later, the pickup passed the woman and began shooting fireworks out the passenger-side window toward the woman’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cameras on the woman’s vehicle captured Roman candle-style fireworks launching from the pickup, according to video of the incident.

"The woman tried to drive away, but the truck pursued her," the sheriff’s office said. "At one point, she saw someone in the passenger seat launching those fireworks toward her."

The pickup truck finally drove away when the woman pulled into the parking lot of a Fred Meyer store, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the incident left the woman "terrified."

Authorities were unable to get a clear view of the license plate from the footage and asked anyone with information about the pickup truck to contact the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.