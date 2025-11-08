Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago

Manhunt underway after gunman allegedly fires at federal agents during Chicago immigration enforcement action

Crowds threw paint cans, bricks at federal vehicles as chaos ensued

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Chaos erupts in Chicago neighborhood after alleged shots fired at federal agents Video

Chaos erupts in Chicago neighborhood after alleged shots fired at federal agents

Police are searching for a man they said opened fire at U.S. Border Patrol agents in Chicago on Saturday. (Credit: WFLD)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot at U.S. Border Patrol agents Saturday during immigration operations in Chicago.

Border patrol agents were conducting immigration enforcement operations in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, when a man driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Following the shooting, a group of people threw a paint can and bricks at border patrol vehicles, DHS said.

Local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago reported a flash bang was deployed, as crowds surrounded federal agents for multiple blocks.

Police officers barricade a street in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Police officers barricade a street in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. (WFLD)

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED AFTER RAMMING BORDER PATROL IN CHICAGO AMID VIOLENT CLASH WITH PROTESTERS

At least one person was detained, according to the outlet.

City Alderman Michael Rodriguez, of the 22nd Ward, posted a video to Facebook accusing the agents of "causing all sorts of mayhem."

"They’re doing things that are unconstitutional, that are illegal," Rodriguez said. "They are causing fear and mayhem in our communities and that's unacceptable."

Chicago ICE agents shot at: Ex-ICE official says it was ‘bound to happen’ amid anti-ICE rhetoric Video

CHICAGO POLICE ORDERED NOT TO RESPOND AFTER CAR-RAMMING ATTACK ON FEDERAL AGENTS: SOURCES

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, of the 25th Ward, was also livestreaming the chaos on social media.

Sigcho-Lopez appeared to confront immigration agents, questioning them about why they were in the neighborhood—which is known as a largely Mexican-American community.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) was called for assistance and cleared the scene.

Chicago Little Village Arrests

Police officers take security measures with batons as U.S. Immigration and ICE agents conduct operations in the Little Village neighborhood, a predominantly Mexican-American community, Saturday, in Chicago.  (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

DHS SHARES 'VIDEO EVIDENCE' TO JUSTIFY BORDER PATROL'S TEAR GAS USE DURING CHAOTIC CHICAGO IMMIGRATION RAID

The shooter and vehicle remain at large, DHS officials said.

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction," DHS wrote in a statement on X. "Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations.

Agents and police in Chicago's Little Village

Federal agents conduct immigration enforcement operations in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, in Chicago.  (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Chief Border Patrol agent Gregory Bovino fired back at an X user who said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "illegally fired tear gas into the street," saying there is "more to come."

"Funny, you keep leaving out key facts including several shots fired at agents by a suspect, violent mobs throwing bricks and assaultive subjects," Bovino wrote in a post. "We still managed to apprehend illegal aliens today in Little Village. More to come."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end."

CPD did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue