Manhunt underway after gunman allegedly fires at federal agents during Chicago immigration enforcement action

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot at U.S. Border Patrol agents Saturday during immigration operations in Chicago.

Border patrol agents were conducting immigration enforcement operations in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, when a man driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Following the shooting, a group of people threw a paint can and bricks at border patrol vehicles, DHS said.

Local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago reported a flash bang was deployed, as crowds surrounded federal agents for multiple blocks.

At least one person was detained, according to the outlet.

City Alderman Michael Rodriguez, of the 22nd Ward, posted a video to Facebook accusing the agents of "causing all sorts of mayhem."

"They’re doing things that are unconstitutional, that are illegal," Rodriguez said. "They are causing fear and mayhem in our communities and that's unacceptable."

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, of the 25th Ward, was also livestreaming the chaos on social media.

Sigcho-Lopez appeared to confront immigration agents, questioning them about why they were in the neighborhood—which is known as a largely Mexican-American community.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) was called for assistance and cleared the scene.

The shooter and vehicle remain at large, DHS officials said.

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction," DHS wrote in a statement on X. "Over the past two months, we’ve seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations.

Chief Border Patrol agent Gregory Bovino fired back at an X user who said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "illegally fired tear gas into the street," saying there is "more to come."

"Funny, you keep leaving out key facts including several shots fired at agents by a suspect, violent mobs throwing bricks and assaultive subjects," Bovino wrote in a post. "We still managed to apprehend illegal aliens today in Little Village. More to come."

"These confrontations highlight the dangers our agents face daily and the escalating aggression toward law enforcement. The violence must end."

CPD did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates