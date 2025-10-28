DHS shares 'video evidence' to justify Border Patrol's tear gas use during chaotic Chicago immigration raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released footage that it says shows Border Patrol agents were justified in using tear gas to disperse a chaotic crowd — which at times shouted profanities and threw rocks and other items at officers — during a high-profile immigration raid in Chicago last week.

During the Oct. 23 enforcement operation, Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino deployed a tear gas cannister — an action that prompted local media outlets and protest groups to file a lawsuit accusing him of violating a temporary restraining order. That order bars federal agents from using chemical agents on protesters without agents facing an imminent threat or giving two prior warnings.

Bovino appeared in federal court Tuesday to face questions surrounding the incident and other tear-gas deployments in the city.

The DHS footage, posted to X on Tuesday, appears to show Border Patrol agents under siege during an immigration raid in Chicago’s Little Village, a Southwest Side neighborhood often referred to as "La Villita" and home to one of the largest Mexican-American communities in the Midwest.

"VIDEO EVIDENCE," DHS wrote in the post with the video attached.

The footage opens with an aerial drone shot of what the agency said were four suspected gang members who had boxed in a Border Patrol vehicle prior to the stop. DHS said the suspects fled down an alley, switched license plates and retrieved high-powered weapons.

The video then shows agents pulling a suspect out of a white box truck before being confronted by two onlookers shouting expletives at officers.

"Call the guys so they can come bro," the woman says to a male wearing black clothing, a mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

Chaotic scenes then unfold as dozens of protesters swarmed the area and confronted the federal agents, the footage shows. DHS said that up to 100 "rioters" surrounded law enforcement agents who can be repeatedly heard ordering the crowd to "back up."

"Rioters then shot at agents with commercial artillery shell fireworks," DHS said in the X post. "A Border Patrol transport van carrying illegal aliens attempting to get to the safety of the perimeter was then attacked."

The crowd grows louder and more hostile, shouting expletives and filming agents with their cell phones. One person can be seen waving a Mexican flag.

The DHS video shows an unknown liquid being thrown toward officers, followed by an object that strikes them.

Moments later, a rock is hurled in Bovino’s direction. DHS said the object struck him on the head.

An artillery-shell-style firework was also fired toward agents as the crowd continued to advance, all the while agents could be heard shouting, "Get off the street!"

One demonstrator can be heard responding, "No, this is my street," as another rock is thrown at officers before an agent warns, "Get back or you will be gassed."

Bovino then deploys tear gas and an aerial shot shows the crowd dispersing.

"The use of chemical munitions was conducted in full accordance with CBP policy and was necessary to ensure the safety of both law enforcement and the public," DHS said. "Border Patrol agents repeated multiple warnings to back up and that chemical agents would be deployed if warnings were ignored."

The video also shows a man vandalizing a government vehicle with what DHS said were gang markings, while another suspect is seen puncturing the tire of a government vehicle with a large knife.

The DHS video was posted on X after another user alleged agents used tear gas without warning during the Oct. 23 immigration raid.

The immigration raid took place under Operation Midway Blitz, a joint immigration enforcement campaign by ICE and Border Patrol in the Chicago area aimed at apprehending criminal illegal immigrants and fugitives with prior deportation orders.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama and put in place the temporary restraining order, imposed new oversight measures on Bovino Tuesday, ordering him to provide daily reports to the court.

The judge denied Bovino’s request to loosen restrictions on tear gas use, insisting agents must provide clear warnings and justification before using chemical agents.