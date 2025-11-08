Man dies at Grand Canyon after slipping over edge, falling more than 100 feet, sheriff's office says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 65-year-old man died this week in the Grand Canyon after slipping over the edge and falling more than 100 feet, a sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened in the Guano Point area of Grand Canyon West, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

"A 65-year-old male had slipped and fell over the edge into the canyon and was deceased," the sheriff’s office's search and rescue team said, describing how they were called to "assist the Hualapai Nation in a technical recovery" around 2 p.m. Thursday.

"Search and Rescue responded and located him about 130 feet down on a scree pile. Technical rope technicians set up a lowering and raising system using ropes to recover him and convey the body to the Mohave County Medical Examiners Office," it added.

COLORADO MAN DIES AFTER CAR DRIVES OVER RIM OF GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK

The identity of the man has not been publicly released.

The sheriff’s office's search and rescue team released images showing first responders lowering a basket into the canyon for the recovery of the victim.

"Also helping on this recovery were Hualapai Tribal Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire, Grand Canyon West Security — thank you for your assistance," it added. "Our condolences are with his family. Please respect their privacy during this time."

DAD FINDS 13-YEAR-OLD SON DEAD AFTER 200-FOOT FALL FROM BLUFF INSIDE POPULAR NATIONAL PARK SITE

The death happened after a Colorado man died in September when his car went over the edge of the rim at Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and plunged hundreds of feet.

Park rangers learned that the car with a single occupant had plunged over the rim near South Kaibab Trailhead, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Rangers immediately responded and recovered his body 300 feet below the rim.

NPS identified the man as Steven "Drew" Bradley, 27, of Federal Heights, Colorado.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A helicopter airlifted Bradley’s body to the rim before it was transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.