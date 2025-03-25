Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Man, 2 juveniles rescued from plane wreckage hours after crashing in Alaska

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A man and two juveniles were rescued from the wreckage of a small plane near Homer, Alaska, that had been reported overdue the night before, according to officials.

Alaska State Troopers said they received an alert at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday that a Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser aircraft was overdue and had not arrived at its destination.

It was suspected that the plane could be located in the Kenai Mountains and Tustumena Lake, which are located east of Homer.

Rescue efforts immediately began and involved the Rescue Coordination Center and Coast Guard AC-130, while an Air Guard C-130 and HH-60 helicopter remained on standby.

Kenai Mountains from Homer, Alaska

A man and two juveniles were rescued from the wreckage of a plane that crashed near on the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska, near Homer. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A good Samaritan aircraft located the plane wreckage near the eastern side of Tustumena Lake on Monday morning.

The Alaska Army National Guard rescued the adult and two juvenile passengers from the plane at about 10:30 a.m., and they were transported to a Kenai Peninsula hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kenai Mountains Glacier

 A glacier is seen in the Kenai Mountains on September 06, 2019 near Primrose, Alaska. Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey have been studying the glaciers in the area since 1966 and their studies show that the warming climate has resulted in sustained glacial mass loss as melting outpaced the accumulation of new snow and ice. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Troopers noted that all three people who were rescued from the wreckage were immediate family members.

The 60,000-acre Tustumena Lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as "notorious for its sudden dangerous winds."

Homer is a Kenai Peninsula community located about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

