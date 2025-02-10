Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

What we know about Alaska plane crash victims, as families and colleagues remember them

Investigators still looking into cause as victim's family share tributes online

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Alaska commuter plane crash adds to list of recent aviation accidents Video

Alaska commuter plane crash adds to list of recent aviation accidents

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera has the latest on the Alaska commuter plane crash that reported no survivors on ‘Fox Report.’

We are learning more about the 10 people who died following a commuter plane crash in Alaska, as family members share moving tributes.

Rhone Baumgartner, 46, and Kameron Hartvigson, 41, boarded the flight to Nome after traveling to Unalakleet to work on a heat recovery system servicing the community’s water plant, the Associated Press reported, citing the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

"They had the skills to help people across Alaska and the devotion to do so under any conditions. These two members of our team lost their lives serving others," David Beveridge, a vice president of ANTHC's Division of Environmental Health and Engineering, told KNOM radio station.

"They were the best at what they did and had just flown into Unalakleet to help address heating and mechanical issues in the depths of winter," Natasha Singh, ANTHC interim president and CEO, told the media outlet.

ALASKA CREWS RECOVER REMAINS OF ALL 10 PLANE CRASH VICTIMS, AUTHORITIES SAY

Rhone Baumgartner, 46, Alaska plane crash victim

Rhone Baumgartner, 46, was on the plane that crashed off the east coast of Alaska on Feb. 6, 2025.  (Facebook/Rhone Baumgartner)

Kameron Hartvigson

Kameron Hartvigson, 41, boarded the flight to Nome after traveling to Unalakleet to work on a heat recovery system servicing the community’s water plant, according to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, The Associated Press reported. (Facebook/Kameron Hartvigson)

The pilot killed in the crash has been identified as Chad Antill, 34, of Nome. 

The other victims, according to the Anchorage Daily News, were Liane Ryan, 52, of Wasilla; Donnell Erickson, 58, of Nome; Andrew Gonzalez, 30, of Wasilla; Jadee Moncur, 52, of Eagle River; Ian Hofmann, 45, of Anchorage; Talaluk Katchatag, 34, of Unalakleet, and Carol Mooers, 48, of Unalakleet.

Ryan, a former science teacher and volleyball coach, "had such a cheerful and bubbly personality, and dedicated her post-retirement life to growing new teachers and encouraging them through those first incredibly tough years," Jamie Burgess, the Superintendent for Nome Public Schools, told KNOM.

BERING AIR PLANE CARRYING 10 PEOPLE VANISHES OVER ALASKA; RESCUE CREWS RESPONDING TO ‘ITEM OF INTEREST’ 

Liane Ryan, 52, of Wasilla

Liane Ryan, 52, of Wasilla, died when a commuter plane crashed off the coast of Alaska. (Facebook/Liane Ryan)

Erickson, a Bering Strait School District mechanic, was described to the local station as a "really good guy" by Nome resident Michael Nichols. 

Donnell Erickson, 58, of Nome

Donnell Erickson, 58, of Nome, was one of 10 killed in the plane crash in Alaska.  (Facebook/Donnell Erickson)

Katchatag's oldest sister, AyyuSue Katchatag, said on a GoFundMe page that her brother, "known as TK by many, was such a soft spoken, wise beyond his years, very strong man."

"Not only strong in stature, but in mind, and spirit. His soul was genuine, and he lived life so matter of factly. TK loved his family, his children, his parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and friends," she continued.

Talaluk Driscoll LaRoi Katchatag

Talaluk Driscoll LaRoi Katchatag, 34, was described by his oldest sister as being a "soft spoken, wise beyond his years, very strong man." (GoFundMe)

One of San Antonio native Carol Mooers' sons said on crowdfunding website Spotfund that the Army veteran was an "educator, mentor and community leader." 

"She was on her way to go pick up students to take on college tours in Juneau and Anchorage," Aaron Mooers wrote, adding that "she deserves the best and she had always wanted to be buried with her fellow service members in San Antonio."

Carol Mooers Alaska plane crash victim

San Antonio native Carol Mooers is an Army veteran who "had always wanted to be buried with her fellow service members" her son wrote.  (Spotfund)

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the small commuter aircraft to go down in the icy Bering Sea. The remains of the victims have all been recovered and "officially brought home," the Nome Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook over the weekend. 

The single-engine turboprop plane was traveling from Unalakleet to the hub community of Nome when it disappeared Thursday afternoon.

Ian Hofmann, 45, of Anchorage

Ian Hofmann, 45, of Anchorage, was one of 10 killed when as commuter plane went down in Alaska.  ( Facebook/Ian Hofmann)

Andrew Gonzalez, 30, of Wasilla

Andrew Gonzalez, 30, of Wasilla, seen here in a photograph shared by his brother on social media, was one of the victims in the Alaska plane crash.  (Facebook/Oscar Gonzalez Jr.)

The plane crash is one of the deadliest in Alaska in 25 years. 

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch, Landon Mion and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 