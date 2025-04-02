Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

North Carolina

Machete-wielding, cinnamon bun-stealing North Carolina man arrested for armed robbery: police

Police canvassed the area until they located a man matching the description of the culprit, who was eating a cinnamon bun

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Asheville, North Carolina man wielding a machete was arrested for armed robbery after he allegedly stole a cinnamon bun from a grocery store before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The Asheville Police Department said 33-year-old Jeffrey Dewayne Bradburn has been charged with armed robbery, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department said in a press release that its officers responded to the grocery store at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

FORMER DUKE FOOTBALL PLAYER CONFESSES TO KILLING EX-REAL ESTATE AGENT FRIEND IN HER UPSCALE TOWNHOME: POLICE

jeffrey-dewayne-bradburn-mugshot

Jeffrey Bradburn allegedly stole a cinnamon bun from a grocery store while wielding a machete, according to Asheville, North Carolina police. (Buncombe County Detention Facility)

When officers arrived, a store employee alleged that a man had stolen a cinnamon bun and incense. When the man was confronted, the store employee said, he displayed a machete before running away.

HAITIAN MAN CHARGED IN NC TRIPLE MURDER FLEW INTO US UNDER BIDEN MIGRANT FLIGHTS PROGRAM: ICE

Police lights

Asheville police responded to a grocery store after receiving reports of an armed robbery. (iStock)

Police canvassed the area for the suspect when they found a man, later identified as Bradburn, who matched the description and was eating a cinnamon bun.

Bradburn was arrested at the scene and charged with armed robbery, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LIBERAL NORTH CAROLINA CITY'S DEI PLAN FOR HURRICANE RELIEF SHUT DOWN BY HUD SECRETARY

Court room with gavel

The suspect was booked into a detention facility after the magistrate set his bond at $50,000. (iStock)

He was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Facility where he was held on a $50,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Asheville Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 828-252-1110, or by sending an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD, or 847411.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.