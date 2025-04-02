Machete-wielding, cinnamon bun-stealing North Carolina man arrested for armed robbery: police

An Asheville, North Carolina man wielding a machete was arrested for armed robbery after he allegedly stole a cinnamon bun from a grocery store before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The Asheville Police Department said 33-year-old Jeffrey Dewayne Bradburn has been charged with armed robbery, shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department said in a press release that its officers responded to the grocery store at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, a store employee alleged that a man had stolen a cinnamon bun and incense. When the man was confronted, the store employee said, he displayed a machete before running away.

Police canvassed the area for the suspect when they found a man, later identified as Bradburn, who matched the description and was eating a cinnamon bun.

He was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Facility where he was held on a $50,000 bond.

The Asheville Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 828-252-1110, or by sending an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD, or 847411.