Sex Crimes

Luxury real estate moguls hit with new allegations in sex trafficking case

60 victims have come forward alleging they were assaulted by at least one Alexander brother

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published
close
Psychologist describes impact of Epstein's abuse on victims Video

Psychologist describes impact of Epstein's abuse on victims

Kathryn Smerling, a psychologist and therapist in New York City, spoke to Fox News Digital about the impact Jeffrey Epstein had on his victims.

Federal prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against the Alexander brothers, three luxury Miami businessmen previously arrested in December for running a highly sophisticated sex trafficking ring. 

The new indictment adds charges and victims, alleging Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander conspired to exploit vulnerable women and minors for commercial sex through force, fraud, and coercion.

The charges include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and inducement to travel for unlawful sexual activity. 

All three brothers are accused of participating in trafficking at least five adult victims, while two of the brothers, Tal and Alon Alexander, face additional charges of trafficking a minor. 

HIGH-PROFILE REAL ESTATE BROTHER MISSES HEARING AFTER MIX-UP IN IDENTICAL TWINS' SEX TRAFFICKING CASE

Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon, attend a bond hearing

Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon, attend a bond hearing after being charged with multiple state and federal crimes, including sex trafficking and rape, at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, Pool)

Tal Alexander is individually named in five out of the nine counts. His charges include trafficking a minor, the use of incapacitating drugs, coercion across state lines, and the storage of non-consensual explicit images.

ALEXANDER BROTHERS' ALLEGED VICTIMS RECOUNT TERRIFYING ATTACKS IN IMPACT STATEMENTS

If convicted, the Alexander brothers face decades in federal prison. The superseding indictment also allows federal prosecutors to gather more evidence and advance charges further.

A display showing images of Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander prior to a news conference in New York

A display showing images of Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander prior to a news conference in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, alongside disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Luigi Mangione.

WEALTHY FLORIDA REAL ESTATE BROTHERS' 'TROPHIES' UNCOVERED AS JUDGE DENIES BAIL: FEDS

The sordid accusations allege that the siblings used their wealth and positions to lure women to nightclubs and parties and other events before drugging them and sexually assaulting them.

Real Estate Brokers Tal Alexander and Oren Alexander at their home on Miami Beach

Real Estate Brokers Tal Alexander and Oren Alexander at their home on Miami Beach on Feb. 1, 2019.  (Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Their trial date is set for Jan. 5, 2026, and their next hearing is July 15, 2025.

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, according to prosecutors.

A display showing images of Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander prior to a news conference in New York

Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, during a news conference in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.  (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Their past clients include Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Liam Gallagher and Lindsay Lohan, according to CBS News.

Fox News Digital reached out to attorneys for Alon, Tal and Oren.

