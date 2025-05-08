Luxury real estate moguls hit with new allegations in sex trafficking case

Federal prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against the Alexander brothers, three luxury Miami businessmen previously arrested in December for running a highly sophisticated sex trafficking ring.

The new indictment adds charges and victims, alleging Alon, Oren, and Tal Alexander conspired to exploit vulnerable women and minors for commercial sex through force, fraud, and coercion.

The charges include conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and inducement to travel for unlawful sexual activity.

All three brothers are accused of participating in trafficking at least five adult victims, while two of the brothers, Tal and Alon Alexander, face additional charges of trafficking a minor.

Tal Alexander is individually named in five out of the nine counts. His charges include trafficking a minor, the use of incapacitating drugs, coercion across state lines, and the storage of non-consensual explicit images.

If convicted, the Alexander brothers face decades in federal prison. The superseding indictment also allows federal prosecutors to gather more evidence and advance charges further.

The brothers are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, alongside disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and the alleged killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, Luigi Mangione.

The sordid accusations allege that the siblings used their wealth and positions to lure women to nightclubs and parties and other events before drugging them and sexually assaulting them.

Their trial date is set for Jan. 5, 2026, and their next hearing is July 15, 2025.

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, according to prosecutors.

Their past clients include Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Liam Gallagher and Lindsay Lohan, according to CBS News.

Fox News Digital reached out to attorneys for Alon, Tal and Oren.