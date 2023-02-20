Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Los Angeles sheriff ID’s suspect in murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell

Detectives recovered two firearms at Medina’s residence

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has identified the suspect in the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell as 65-year-old Carlos Medina. 

Luna said Medina is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper and had previously done work at the bishop’s residence. 

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Pastoral Region

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Pastoral Region (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Luna said a search warrant was executed on Medina’s house early Monday morning but he refused to come out. Medina eventually surrendered and he was arrested around 8:15 a.m. 

Detectives recovered two firearms at Medina’s residence, Luna said. Investigations are underway to determine if they were the same firearms used in O’Connell’s murder. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

