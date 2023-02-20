Florida man confesses to killing roommate after cops find foot poking out of shallow grave

A man in Florida confessed to killing his roommate after police responded to the home and found a bloody shallow grave with a human foot poking out of it.

Police in Fort Pierce responded to a home in the town last Sunday after a witness said they saw blood and what appeared to be a shallow grave in the backyard, Law & Crime reported . When they arrived at the scene, they found a "foot was partially exposed" in an 18-inch deep hole.

Bryan Marquez, 22, was interviewed and arrested for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the death, and ultimately confessed to the killing.

Marquez told authorities that he became enraged by his roommate, whom he only knew by the name of "Guanajuato," when the roommate threw a plate of his food on the ground, the outlet reported.

Marquez said he did not immediately attack his roommate, but had a few drinks before landing blows on "Guanajuato’s" face, nose and ribs. The roommate eventually fell to the ground, when Marquez said he reportedly shoved dirt and gravel into the man’s mouth, Law & Crime reported.

The suspect said he demanded the roommate stand up amid the attack, but realized he was dead when he did not comply.

Police recovered the buried body, and an autopsy determined it belongs to a Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45. The man’s body had injuries to his face, nose and ribs, consistent with what Marquez told police.

Marquez was charged with first-degree murder.