Philadelphia
Published

Interstate 95 collapse: Huge tanker truck fire shuts down highway outside of Philadelphia

All lanes of I-95 in North Philadelphia shut down near Cottman Avenue and State Road

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Part of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck fire Video

Part of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck fire

A portion of I-95 in Philadelphia has reportedly collapsed after a tanker truck caught fire underneath an overpass. (Credit: James F. Devito)

A portion of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed early Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire underneath an overpass, according to local reports.

Flames and billowing smoke were seen in pictures and video near Cottman Avenue and State Road in Northeast Philadelphia. A portion of the roadway also appeared to have collapsed.

Pennsylvania State Police told FOX News Digital in an email that the agency was assisting Philadelphia police and other public safety partners with traffic control and re-routing, with the safety of residents and motorists being their top priority. 

The city’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted that the large fire has shut down all lanes of I-95 in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Philadelphia Fire Department responding to a fire.

A tanker caused a partial collapse of the highway in Philadelphia, PA. (James F. Devito)

The partial collapse of the roadway happened after a tanker truck fire started underneath an overpass and spread to the above lanes, WPVI-TV reported. 

First responders attending to a fire.

A tanker fire on I-95 caused a partial collapse of the highway in Philadelphia, PA. (James F. Devito)

It was unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Smoke plumes caused by a tanker fire.

Smoke plumes fill the sky after a tanker fire caused a highway to partially collapse in Philadelphia, PA. (James F. Devito)

The roadway is expected to remain shut down for an extended period of time while crews work to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.