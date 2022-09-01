Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Lily Peters update: Wisconsin teen charged as adult in 10-year-old’s murder wants case in juvenile court

Lily Peters, 10, was allegedly killed in a horrific manner in April by a 14-year-old identified as 'CTB-P'

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Chippewa Falls police chief says Lily Peters' murder 'shook this town to its core' Video

Chippewa Falls police chief says Lily Peters' murder 'shook this town to its core'

Matthew Kelm offers an update on 'The Story' after Wisconsin police announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect in the shocking death of a missing 10-year-old girl.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Graphic Content Warning: This story involves violence against a child

The Wisconsin 14-year-old accused of luring, killing and then sexually assaulting 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters in April waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before his attorney announced he is looking to have the case transferred to juvenile court.

The juvenile suspect is being identified only with his initials, CTB-P. and was initially charged as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.

Preliminary hearings are held for prosecutors to convince the court they have enough evidence to go to trial. 

POLICE DOCUMENTS REVEAL MORE ABOUT MAN ACCUSED OF THREATENING FAMILY OF LILY PETERS' SUSPECTED KILLER

Iiana "Lily" Peters, 10, was reported missing in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and later found dead, according to Matthew Kelm, the city’s police chief. A 14-year-old suspect who was not a stranger has been arrested.

Iiana "Lily" Peters, 10, was reported missing in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and later found dead, according to Matthew Kelm, the city’s police chief. A 14-year-old suspect who was not a stranger has been arrested. (Chippewa Falls Police Department)

Defense Attorney Michael Cohen did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. In court Thursday, he said he would be filing a reverse waiver, records show. The reverse waiver filing would ask the court to send the 14-year-old's homicide case to juvenile court.

Lily vanished on the way home from her aunt’s house on April 24. She left on her bicycle, headed for her father's house nearby.

CTB-P allegedly told police he lured her off the trail home and into the woods, then punched her in the stomach and beat her with a stick or club before strangling her, according to prosecutors. Then he allegedly sexually assaulted her body.

He allegedly went home, changed his clothes and then returned to conceal the body under some leaves.

LILY PETERS KILLING: JUDGE SETS $1M BOND FOR 14-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT CHARGED AS ADULT IN GIRL'S SHOCKING DEATH 

Wisconsin police announced increased patrols around schools in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, two days after 10-year-old Lily Peters was murdered in the woods near the famed Leinenkugel’s brewery.

Wisconsin police announced increased patrols around schools in Chippewa Falls Tuesday, two days after 10-year-old Lily Peters was murdered in the woods near the famed Leinenkugel’s brewery. (Chippewa Falls Police Department)

Search teams found her bike discarded in the woods, and then on April 25, investigators discovered her remains nearby.

"The suspect was not a stranger," Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a news briefing after CTB-P’s arrest. "The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time."

The juvenile suspect has been charged as an adult with intentional homicide and was being held on $1 million bond.

Officials search a wooded area next to the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. during an investigation of the homicide of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. Lilly's body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the walking trail, according to police.

Officials search a wooded area next to the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. during an investigation of the homicide of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday. Lilly's body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the walking trail, according to police. (Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

"Protection of [the] community also is necessary in this case given his statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death -- before he then sexually assaulted her," Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the judge at an April 27 bond hearing.

Newell’s office said it had no additional comment after Thursday’s appearance.

The suspect was being held in a juvenile detention facility and appeared in court remotely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

CTP-B faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault with a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm. He could face life in prison if convicted on the top charge.

In Wisconsin, homicide defendants above the age of 10 years old can be tried in adult court.

CTB-P’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports