Lily Peters killing: 10-year-old's autopsy underway as suspect prepares for 1st court appearance

A Wisconsin coroner could have autopsy results in the shocking slaying of 10-year-old Lily Peters available as early as today, as her suspected killer, a juvenile, is slated for a preliminary court appearance.

Lily’s remains were sent across state lines to the much larger jurisdiction of Ramsey County, Minnesota, which includes the city of St. Paul, where the autopsy was performed. Officials there said the results would be announced by authorities in her hometown.

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For the suspect's bond hearing, the judge said cameras are not allowed in the courtroom for the proceedings at 1 p.m. CT. The unidentified juvenile suspect was expected to appear remotely.

Lily’s father reported her missing Sunday night after she failed to return home from her aunt’s house, according to Chippewa Falls police. A search team found her remains the following morning nearby, in a suburban area flanked by parkland and the famous Leinenkugel’s brewery.

On Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said an unidentified juvenile suspect had been taken into custody.

"First and most importantly, earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case," he said. "The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim. We do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time."

Police also served a search warrant at the aunt’s home on North Grove Street. Kelm would not comment on whether the suspect was arrested at the same address or related to Lily during his news briefing.

The chief declined to answer questions about the suspect's age and gender but appeared to let a hint slip later in his briefing when asked where the suspect was being held.

"I'm not sure where the suspect is right now, but he is in custody," Kelm said.

Police received more than 200 tips in the case, which Kelm said helped lead police to the suspect.

The investigation remained ongoing and anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 1-800-263-5906.