Lawsuit filed against cement company after deadly Houston crane collapse during storm

An injured cement plant worker has filed a lawsuit against several companies he said allowed plant operations to continue during a severe storm last week after cranes collapsed, hurting him and killing one of his colleagues.

The lawsuit, brought by Crosby Ware against Sesco Cement, Agri-Systems, Lampson International and McRay Crane & Rigging, accused the companies of gross negligence for failing to halt operations during the storm which had been forecast for the area.

"Despite having actual knowledge of the weather forecasts and real-time weather conditions, and the dangers associated with continuing crane and other construction operations in them, Defendants nonetheless continued with business as usual," Ware's court filing says, specifying that the defendants allegedly required him "to come to the plant to deliver cement necessary for the ongoing construction project."

Ware claims that a crane then fell on the truck he was in due to strong wind, and that as a result, he "suffered catastrophic injuries" including "traumatic injuries to his head, neck, and back."

"It is beyond despicable that the defendants took no actions to provide a safe work environment with catastrophic results for Mr. Ware and his family, whose lives have been altered forever due to the gross negligence of these parties," Kevin Haynes, a partner at law firm Kherkher Garcia, LLP, which represents Ware, said in a press release. "The reckless and careless actions of these companies took place in weather conditions that required an immediate halt to crane operations, but these companies decided the storm wasn’t dangerous enough to temporarily pause their pursuit of profits."

Haynes said his client will "require extensive recovery and medical treatment" and that they are looking to "recover maximum damages."

Juan Francisco Hernandez, 72, was killed by a direct crane hit during the same storm, according to KRTK.

Scene images from the plant after the storm appeared to show cabling from the crane hitting Ware's cab.

None of the defendants immediately responded to a Fox News Digital request for comment, but Lampson International told local FOX 26, "Our crane was under a bare lease agreement with the user of the crane who had the complete care, custody and control of the crane. We had no personnel on site at the time of the incident, we were not operating the crane nor had any involvement with the use of the crane and there is no indication that there was anything deficient with the crane."