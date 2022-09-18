Las Vegas police body cam footage shows officer take down suspect after she's knocked to the ground by bullet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Las Vegas police officer was captured on body cam footage taking down a suspect with her gun after he shot her, sending her to the ground.

Officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction around 1:13 a.m. on September 10 in the 3900 block of University Center Drive.

The vehicle’s three occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and walk to the front of the patrol SUV. The occupants complied until one of them – later identified as 27-year-old Gabriel Charles – fled on foot. Officer Tomburo ran after Charles while another officer detained the other two suspects.

During the foot pursuit, Charles pulled out a handgun and fired at Tomburo, striking her in the hip. In body cam footage released by Las Vegas police, Tomburo can be seen falling to the ground, yet manages to fire four rounds at Charles, striking him in the torso.

Additional officers arrived on scene and transported officer Tomburo to UMC Trauma. Charles was taken into custody and transported to Sunrise Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The Clark County coroner said Charles' hometown was not known and his death was ruled a homicide.

A video released by LVMPD two days after the shooting shows officer Tomburo leaving the hospital where her fellow officers were lined up to greet her.

"We appreciated all of the concern and will wishes for Ofc. Tomburo," LVMPD said in a statement.

Tomburo has been employed by Las Vegas police since 2020, the department said. She was placed on administrative leave pending district attorney and departmental reviews of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.