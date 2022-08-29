Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Kentucky school district includes CRT, ‘Whiteness Theory’ teacher training

Upcoming trainings in the school district focus on LGBTQ+ issues for preschool teachers

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
The Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky hosted a "Racial Equity Institute" this summer, including presentations about racial equity and anti-racist math, according to reports.

Jason Anger and Daniel Buck reported on the event in The Chalkboard Review, and called the trainings the "greatest hits list of radical progressive ideas." 

Topics in a presentation given by Atherton High School assistant principal Dr. Julie Chancellor included critical race theory, implicit bias rating, Whiteness theory and historical causes of inequity. The training recommended books such as Ibrim X. Kendi’s "How to be an Antiracist" and "White Fragility," according to the report. 

Jackson County Public Schools tweet. 

Chancellor’s presentation stated that racism is "so pervasive" in society it is "almost invisible," and it "affects education specifically." 

The slides also highlight the difference between the demographics of the teachers and students, noting 40% of students in the district are White, while 84% of the teachers are White. 

"White teachers perceive the academic ability of their Black and Brown students as lower than their White students," the presentation stated. 

Presentation slides for a session on teaching "anti-racist math," say math lessons "that focus on understanding social and racial injustices are an important piece of the broader struggle for justice." 

The presentation stated the teaching of "anti-raicst math" was important for the "broader struggle for justice." 

This training is not the only one hosted by the district focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. An October training is focused on Culturally Relevant Curriculum, and another is focused on LGBTQ+ Inclusion (for middle and high schools). A November training is title Supporting Early Child LGBTQ+ Students/Families and focuses on "preschool teachers can provide a welcoming, inclusive classroom environment for students and families that supports diversity and equity."

"If schools across the country were to scrap all ‘anti-racist’ training and devotion to all things Queer, and instead focus on developing what it takes to be a professional – content-area expertise, classroom management techniques, curriculum development – then we wouldn’t see parents pulling out of public education in the numbers they are," Anger and Buck wrote in their piece. 

A study from Education Next indicated that public schools lost 4% of their students between 2020 and 2022, with homeschooling and enrollment in private and charter schools increasing. 

The Jefferson County Public Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 