Kansas county to pay $37.5G to Wichita officer bitten by deputy's dog

A Kansas county says it will pay $37,500 to a Wichita cop bitten in the groin by a sheriff’s office K-9 whose handler once sued after being bitten by a Wichita police dog, according to a report.

Wichita Officer Nathan Toman sought monetary damages without filing a lawsuit after a dog belonging to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office bit him in the “right testicle, right inner thigh and right wrist” two years ago, the Wichita Eagle reported Friday.

The dog’s handler, Deputy Sarah Sinnett, had successfully sued the city of Wichita for $67,000 after a Wichita police dog bit her in 2014, according to the paper.

Toman was bitten as he was responding to a burglary call at an abandoned house, the paper reported.

The paper said the Sedgwick County Commission approved the settlement earlier this month. Toman had initially sought $221,000.

Kate Flavin, a Sedgwick County public information officer, told the paper that Toman was bitten when he crossed in front of Sinnett’s K-9.

"Deputies immediately called off the K-9,” Flavin said, “which responded to commands, but the whole sequence took place in a matter of seconds.”

Sinnett had sued in connection with an incident in which officers tried to remove a man sitting in a vehicle with a machete.

According to court records, a Wichita officer left his door open, allowing his Belgian Malinois to “self-deploy” after seeing his handler in a struggle with the suspect, the paper reported. Sinnett was bitten on the left thigh.

Her lawsuit accused the Wichita Police Department of failing to adequately train K-9 officers and ensure the dog was properly certified.

