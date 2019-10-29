Las Vegas police K-9 stabbed repeatedly by suspect 'doing extremely well' in recovery

A Las Vegas police K-9 was recovering Tuesday after being stabbed by a man who refused to come down from a roof, officials said.

"Hunter," a Belgian Malinois, was stabbed multiple times on Saturday by 27-year-old Joseph Arquilla, investigators said. Arquilla had climbed onto the roof of a business around midnight and wouldn't come down.

TRUMP RELEASED PHOTO OF HERO DOG INJURED IN ABU BAKR AL-BAGHDADI RAID

Police officers responded to the scene and once Arquilla came down around 4:45 a.m., he allegedly stabbed Hunter repeatedly — until his knife blade broke, KVVU-TV reported.

The K-9 was injured on the left side of his neck, just below his ear, according to photos posted online by the police department. Authorities said he "was lucky that the attacker's blade broke at some point during the assault when it struck the dog's collar, making it harder for the wounds to penetrate deeply."

DOG ALERTS FAMILY TO FIRE, BUT DOESN'T MAKE IT OUT ALIVE: 'HE WAS A PART OF THE FIRE ALAR, HE WAS BARKING'

Hunter — a 7-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — is recovering and "doing extremely well" after the attack, police wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Working is the activity that makes him the happiest — and if recovery continues going well, he'll be returning to service in a matter of weeks!" authorities said. "Go Hunter, Go!"

Arquilla was arrested on several charges, including the mistreatment of a police animal and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon.