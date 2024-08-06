Kamala Harris officially secures Democratic nomination and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

KAMALA'S CORONATION – Harris secures Dem nomination with middle-of-the-night vote after skipping primary process. Continue reading …

'SCARED TO DEATH' – Sen. Hawley discloses whistleblower claims about Secret Service failures at Trump rally. Continue reading …

IN HER OWN WORDS – Unearthed clip of Kamala Harris saying what 'everybody' should do comes back to haunt her. Continue reading …

THREAT TO FREEDOM – Group's cover blown for alleged targeting of conservatives including Elon Musk. Continue reading …

RIGGED? – Star player speaks out after USA team is denied Olympics gold. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

HEATING UP – Trump finds battleground state he can't afford to lose, VP Harris catches up in support. Continue reading …

CRUCIAL ELECTIONS – Key primaries in 4 states on Tuesday to set table for November Senate, House showdowns. Continue reading …

SO LONG, SAN FRANCISCO – Elon Musk moves final company in protest of woke California policies. Continue reading …

'NOT CONSULTED' – Defense Secretary Austin taken by surprise upon news of 9/11 plea deals. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HARD PASS – Trump's defamation lawsuit against ABC throws wrench into network's debate plans. Continue reading …

'STARTING TO TASTE FREEDOM' – Evan Gershkovich, other prisoners freed from Russia are on road to recovery. Continue reading …

'LISTEN TO US' – Border mayors reveal what they want to see from next president. Continue reading …

BEAR IN MIND – NY Times reporter who is relative of RFK Jr initially covered bear cub story, 'had no idea' he was involved. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Kamala Harris is failing the crisis test in a world spiraling out of control. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Justice Gorsuch takes his case public. Continue reading …

--

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is the only shot we have at returning prosperity to the middle-class. Continue reading ...

JESSE WATTERS – Kamala Harris caused the looming recession. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – All the money Americans lost today was caused by 'Bidenomics.’ Continue reading ...

GREG GUTFELD – Choosing to be special instead of unique should come with a warning. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

GOLD STANDARD – 2024 Olympic Games medal counter: Stay up to date on Team USA, other wins. Continue reading …

DANGEROUS COMBINATION – Ozempic patients may face dangerous risks during surgery, doctors warn. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How well do you know state lines, felines and amazing US grapevines? Take the quiz here …

SAVVY SAVINGS – To fight inflation, more Americans are using digital coupons and scoring big savings. Continue reading …

BACK TO SCHOOL WITH A TWIST – Working mom wishes her boys "good luck" at school through a doorbell camera. See video …

WATCH

GIANNO CALDWELL – The Biden-Harris 'gaslighting campaign' is officially over. See video …

NICOLE PARKER – 'Border czar' Kamala Harris has failed us. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













