JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris caused the looming recession

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden on their economic policies that contributed to recession fears and the market sell-off Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Trump saying today, "Stock markets are crashing. Job numbers are terrible. We are headed to World War III, and we have two of the most incompetent leaders in history. This is not good." He calls it the "Kamala-crash." Economists say she detonated the biggest debt bomb in American history when she cast the tie-breaking vote on the $2 trillion spending bill.

Kamala and Biden raided the Treasury, handed out corporate welfare, imported 10 million foreign workers, declared a war on energy, and then patted themselves on the back... Two economic illiterate tax and spend puppets gave a chip company, Intel, $8 billion of your money. And right under their noses, Intel said thanks and laid off 15,000 workers. This AI bubble, the only thing that's keeping the market afloat, that "Bidenomics" funded with your tax dollars, could pop before the election. Americans are maxed out on credit cards and are taking on second jobs to keep up, but could soon lose both jobs because of the recklessly corrupt mismanagement of our economy – which will probably end up in another Big Tech bailout, watch.

The election was already about the economy, and if today's bloodbath continues, voters deserve answers from "Hidin' Harris," who hasn't done an interview since June. A lot has happened since June. And is Kamala even capable of explaining capital markets, labor markets? The global economy? In the book. "This Will Not Pass," the authors say while Biden was negotiating with Republicans for $1 trillion in new spending, Kamala piped in out of nowhere and asked for $4 trillion, and Biden dismissed her comment immediately. Imagine if she had gotten her way. She's never had a job in the private sector and doesn't even know why inflation even happens.