SEAN HANNITY: This crisis is hitting right at home

Hannity reacts to "plummeting" stocks

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: All the money Americans lost today was caused by 'Bidenomics' Video

Sean Hannity: All the money Americans lost today was caused by 'Bidenomics'

Fox News host Sean Hannity torpedoes Vice President Kamala Harris' leadership as the stock market declines on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the stock market’s terrible day on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: We turn to another crisis. This one is hitting you right here at home. For the third straight trading day, stocks plummeted, collapsing amid fears of a global recession and rising unemployment while major industries are buckling under high interest rates.  

REPORTER WARNS KAMALA HARRIS 'HYPE' MIGHT BE COMING 'BACK DOWN TO EARTH' AFTER STOCKS PLUNGED 

The Dow was down more than 1,000 points. The S&P suffered its worst day since the market selloff in '22, erasing $1.4 trillion in a matter of hours. This is day three of what President Trump is now calling the "Kamala crash." 

The hemorrhaging is not over. Japan's stock market just posted their worst day since Black Monday from 1987. All of this being fueled by the very real fears that the Biden-Harris economy will spiral this country into a full-on recession, in spite of all the proclamations of the success of "Bidenomics."  

