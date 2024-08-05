SEAN HANNITY: This crisis is hitting right at home

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the stock market’s terrible day on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We turn to another crisis. This one is hitting you right here at home. For the third straight trading day, stocks plummeted, collapsing amid fears of a global recession and rising unemployment while major industries are buckling under high interest rates.

REPORTER WARNS KAMALA HARRIS 'HYPE' MIGHT BE COMING 'BACK DOWN TO EARTH' AFTER STOCKS PLUNGED

The Dow was down more than 1,000 points. The S&P suffered its worst day since the market selloff in '22, erasing $1.4 trillion in a matter of hours. This is day three of what President Trump is now calling the "Kamala crash."

