LAURA INGRAHAM: This is the only shot we have at returning prosperity to the middle-class

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign can't run escape her record in the Biden administration as stocks tumbled Monday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Those losses we saw today, those are not delicacies, and even if inflation and this downturn doesn't hurt Kamala' s mega-wealthy celeb donors like Clooney or Julia Louis-Dreyfus, it's hurting the poorest Americans the hardest. More Americans say they can't save for a rainy day.

13 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

More Americans say they can't buy a starter home. More Americans are wondering if they're ever going to be able to retire. So, whether today signals a longer period of U.S. decline, look, only time is going to tell that. But regardless, Kamala Harris is a co-partner in the calamity cruelly foisted on America, where we blow hundreds of billions of dollars on Ukraine, hundreds of billions of dollars on illegals, make our abundant energy supplies more expensive, and in the end, make us all poorer in the process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The only shot we have, the only shot at really returning prosperity to the middle-class for a more prosperous, safer country is by choosing the guy who did it once before.