Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: Texas love triangle murder suspect captured on Costa Rica beach, Marshals announce

Fugitive Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong has been captured in Costa Rica, more than six weeks after Austin police obtained a murder warrant in the death of pro cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

U.S. Marshals announced the bust Thursday morning, 43 days into the manhunt, and said she had been captured Wednesday.

Costa Rican authorities assisted U.S. law enforcement in tracking Armstrong to a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Proincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals announced. Authorities said she used a "fraudulent passport" to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18.

"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. "This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family."

Armstrong is expected to be deported to face justice in the U.S., where she has been charged with murder and unlawfully fleeing prosecution.

Austin police found Wilson, 25, riddled with gunshot wounds in a friend’s home around 10 p.m. on May 11. The California resident is one of the country’s top pro cyclists and was visiting Texas ahead of a competition when she went out for an evening with Colin Strickland, another pro cyclist whom police describe as Armstrong’s boyfriend.

Moments after Strickland dropped Wilson off that evening, according to investigators, Armstrong’s SUV showed up on surveillance video outside.

The 34-year-old yoga teacher was questioned and released on May 12. By May 17, she was named in a murder warrant. By then, she’d already flown from Texas to New York, where police say she arrived at LaGuardia Airport on May 14.

That same day, an anonymous caller told Austin police that Armstrong had recently obtained a handgun. Months earlier, according to the tipster, she allegedly grew furious after learning that Strickland was involved in a romantic relationship with Wilson. Police said one of two 9 mm handguns they recovered at Strickland’s home was "significant to the investigation." Armstrong also lived there, according to the warrant for her arrest.

Armstrong may have visited her sister at a campground about 120 miles away from the New York airport, according to a man there who told Fox News Digital that he saw her "before the whole thing blew up."

Then, her last known whereabouts were at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, also about 120 miles away from the camp, on May 18. Marshals said they did not find a record of any departing flights in her name.

Armstrong is a former real estate investor and may have a significant amount of cash, according to authorities.

Jason Jensen, a Utah-based private investigator who has been following the case, told Fox News Digital that there is a chance Kaitlin Armstrong is using her sister’s identity while on the lam. A day before Kaitlin Armstrong was seen in New Jersey, her sister allegedly obtained a New York state driver's license, he said.

Police in Austin previously said they’d already recovered the handgun used to kill Wilson after searching Strickland’s home, where Armstrong also lived.

According to the warrant for Armstrong, he had bought her the pistol earlier this year.

