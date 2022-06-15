Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: New York campsite linked to suspect in Austin cyclist love triangle slaying

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman wanted in connection with the shooting death of professional cyclist and romantic rival Moriah "Mo" Wilson, may have visited a remote campground in upstate New York, Fox News Digital has learned.

A man who identified himself as a camper at the Camp Haven compound in Livingston Manor, New York, told Fox News Digital Wednesday morning that Armstrong’s sister, Christine, had been staying there for some time and that he had seen Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, about a month ago.

"She was [here] a while back," he said. "Right before the whole thing blew up."

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: TIMELINE OF AUSTIN MURDER SUSPECT'S DISAPPEARANCE

He said U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement interviewed Christine Armstrong afterward.

Calls to a number listed in her name went unanswered, and her mailbox was full Wednesday.

The Marshals confirmed that they were aware of the location as part of the manhunt but stopped short of confirming the camper's account -- and would not confirm reports that Armstrong may have assumed her sister's identity.

"We don't know if she was actually at that specific location," Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Fox News Digital. "There are many possibilities, but we have to have facts."

The address cropped up on property records in connection with Christine Armstrong, 31, on May 17, a source told Fox News Digital Tuesday. It is about a 2-hour, 20-minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport, where Armstrong was last seen on May 18. It is roughly the same distance from LaGuardia Airport, where police say she landed after a flight from Texas days earlier.

A woman who answered the phone at the camp said she was not authorized to comment.

Investigators allege that Armstrong followed her longtime boyfriend, Colin Strickland, 35, while he was out with Wilson, 25, in Austin on May 11.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: AUSTIN LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER SUSPECT MANHUNT INTENSIFIES AS MARSHALS RECEIVE DOZENS OF TIPS

Strickland is also a pro cyclist. He and Wilson went swimming together before eating at a local restaurant, according to investigators.

According to an arrest warrant, Strickland dropped Wilson off at her friend’s home, where she was staying, and then left. Minutes later, according to the document, Armstrong’s vehicle pulled up.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Armstrong’s arrest after she allegedly gunned down Wilson at an apartment in Austin, Texas, where the victim was staying ahead of a competition nearby.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: US MARSHALS ANNOUNCE REWARD FOR SUSPECT IN CYCLIST LOVE TRIANGLE SLAYING

Austin police questioned and released Armstrong before she flew to New York’s LaGuardia Airport on May 14. That same day, an anonymous caller told Austin police that Armstrong had recently obtained a handgun. Months earlier, according to the tipster, she allegedly grew furious after learning that Strickland was involved in a romantic relationship with Wilson. Police said one of two 9 mm handguns recovered at Strickland’s home was "significant to the investigation."

By May 18, according to investigators, she was dropped off at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, just outside New York City.

The trail went cold from there.

"Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for," U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said last week. "The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her."

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities describe Armstrong as White, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and was last seen with long, curly hair wearing a blue denim jacket and white jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.