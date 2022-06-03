Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Kaitlin Armstrong: US Marshals announce reward for suspect in cyclist love triangle slaying

Marshals say Armstrong was dropped off at Newark Airport on May 18 – one day after her arrest warrant for murder was announced

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a Texas woman accused of gunning down a professional cyclist in a love triangle involving her boyfriend, another rider.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is wanted in the shooting death of Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a California 25-year-old who police allege Armstrong shot in a friend’s Austin apartment ahead of a cycling competition in town. Before her slaying, she’d spent part of the evening with Colin Strickland, Armstrong’s 35-year-old boyfriend. 

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG SHOULD SURRENDER AFTER SHOOTING DEATH OF PRO CYCLIST ‘MO’ WILSON, US MARSHALS SAY

Investigators revealed Monday that Armstrong "was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport May 18, a day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest." But her named was not linked to any of the outbound flights from Newark airport at the time, Marshals said.

Armstrong allegedly flew from Austin to Houston and then New York’s LaGuardia Airport four days earlier, on May 14.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla unveiled the reward Monday morning "for anybody who can generate a tip that leads to her whereabouts."

U.S. Marshals are searching for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the May 11 murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is wanted for the May 11 murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson. (US Marshals)

"Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for," said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. "The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her." 

Austin police interviewed Armstrong as part of the investigation on an unrelated warrant a day after the May 11 shooting. But due to a clerical error they couldn’t hold her on that charge. A magistrate judge issued the warrant in Wilson’s murder days later – after she’d already left the state, according to authorities and court documents.

She flew from Texas to New York and has not been seen since.

Surveillance video shows Armstrong at an airport after she fled Texas.

Surveillance video shows Armstrong at an airport after she fled Texas. (US Marshals)

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH LARCENY AFTER NOT PAYING FOR $650 BOTOX PROCEDURE

An anonymous caller told Austin police on May 14 that Armstrong had recently obtained a handgun and allegedly became infuriated after discovering Strickland was involved in a romantic relationship with Wilson months earlier. Police said one of two 9 mm handguns recovered at Strickland’s home was "significant to the investigation."

Authorities have interviewed several witnesses on the East Coast as they continued to search for her, Filla said.

Left: victim Moriah "Mo" Wilson after a race. Right: A photo of suspect Kaitlin Armstrong released by the US Marshals.

Left: victim Moriah "Mo" Wilson after a race. Right: A photo of suspect Kaitlin Armstrong released by the US Marshals. (The Wilson Family/US Marshals)

She is considered armed and dangerous

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

She is described as White, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and was last seen with long, curly hair wearing a blue denim jacket and white jeans.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports