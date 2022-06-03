Kaitlin Armstrong: US Marshals announce reward for suspect in cyclist love triangle slaying

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a Texas woman accused of gunning down a professional cyclist in a love triangle involving her boyfriend, another rider.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is wanted in the shooting death of Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a California 25-year-old who police allege Armstrong shot in a friend’s Austin apartment ahead of a cycling competition in town. Before her slaying, she’d spent part of the evening with Colin Strickland, Armstrong’s 35-year-old boyfriend.

Investigators revealed Monday that Armstrong "was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport May 18, a day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest." But her named was not linked to any of the outbound flights from Newark airport at the time, Marshals said.

Armstrong allegedly flew from Austin to Houston and then New York’s LaGuardia Airport four days earlier, on May 14.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla unveiled the reward Monday morning "for anybody who can generate a tip that leads to her whereabouts."

"Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for," said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. "The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her."

Austin police interviewed Armstrong as part of the investigation on an unrelated warrant a day after the May 11 shooting. But due to a clerical error they couldn’t hold her on that charge. A magistrate judge issued the warrant in Wilson’s murder days later – after she’d already left the state, according to authorities and court documents.

She flew from Texas to New York and has not been seen since.

An anonymous caller told Austin police on May 14 that Armstrong had recently obtained a handgun and allegedly became infuriated after discovering Strickland was involved in a romantic relationship with Wilson months earlier. Police said one of two 9 mm handguns recovered at Strickland’s home was "significant to the investigation."

Authorities have interviewed several witnesses on the East Coast as they continued to search for her, Filla said.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

She is described as White, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and was last seen with long, curly hair wearing a blue denim jacket and white jeans.