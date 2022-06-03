Fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong should surrender after shooting death of pro cyclist 'Mo' Wilson, Marshals say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Marshals in Texas are urging an Austin woman to turn herself in following the shooting death of a romantic rival who was also a pro cyclist.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is wanted on a warrant in connection with the May 11 shooting death of Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a California resident who was staying at a friend’s apartment in Austin for a competition at the time of the slaying. She was spotted at a New York City airport later last month.

Before the attack, Wilson spent the evening with another pro cyclist, Colin Strickland, 35, who police say is Armstrong’s boyfriend.

According to a police report, Strickland allegedly lied to Armstrong about his whereabouts "to hide he was with Wilson throughout the evening."

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH LARCENY AFTER NOT PAYING FOR $650 BOTOX PROCEDURE

However, moments after he dropped Wilson off at the friend’s apartment, a Jeep SUV similar to the one Armstrong owns showed up on surveillance video outside, according to the police report.

Investigators picked up Armstrong on May 12 on an unrelated warrant but, despite her alleged inability to explain why her SUV showed up on video, they eventually let her go due to a clerical mistake. Then they say she flew out of Texas and made her way to New York City. A magistrate authorized the warrant on murder charges on May 17.

FUGITIVE KAITLIN ARMSTRONG WANTED IN MURDER OF CYCLIST MORIAH WILSON: US MARSHALS

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Fox News Digital Thursday that the wanted suspect should turn herself in, alluding to his organization’s famed reputation for tracking down fugitives.

As of Friday, she remained at large and was considered armed and dangerous.

"With someone that’s really a first time offender…then she does this and goes to the extent to where we can’t locate her, she goes to the extreme," he said. "So someone like that who’s willing on the first time to go above and beyond, you don’t know what they’re capable of."

Her criminal history includes only a nonviolent larceny charge for allegedly avoiding a bill for Botox treatment in 2018. Until she allegedly shot Wilson on May 11.

An anonymous caller told Austin police on May 14 that Armstrong had recently obtained a handgun and allegedly became infuriated after discovering Strickland was involved in a romantic relationship with Wilson months earlier. Police said one of two 9 mm handguns recovered at Strickland’s home was "significant to the investigation."

"We’ve got to at least get this woman," Filla said. "That’s the goal."

Dave Allen, a former acquaintance of Armstrong from her hometown in Livonia, Michigan, told Fox News Digital she’s always been an athlete and that he had seen no signs of jealousy or violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was outgoing and nice," he told Fox News Digital. "She didn’t have any type of violent demeanor whatsoever. That’s why it’s kind of shocking."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

She is described as White, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and was last seen with long, curly hair wearing a blue denim jacket and white jeans.